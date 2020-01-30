Forbes charged with attempted murder

ATTEMPTED MURDER – Forty-two-year-old Nigel Jamal Forbes was hauled to court Tuesday (January 28) morning, where he was charged with the April 2019 attempted murder of Omar “Punch” Penn. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Forty-two-year-old Nigel Jamal Forbes was hauled to court Tuesday (January 28) morning, where he was charged with the April 2019 attempted murder of Omar “Punch” Penn and several other offences.

Dressed in a fringed camouflage hooded jacket, over a white shirt, jeans and sneakers, the Bradfield Lane resident appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in court #1 where he had his charges read.

Information revealed in court detailed that Forbes was charged with Attempted Murder for allegedly attempting to cause the death of Penn on April 28, 2019, at Out Da Sea Restaurant.

He was also charged with Possession of a Firearm, while committing an indictable offence, reference to the same incident.

Forbes was then charged with three counts of Possession of a Firearm with the intent to put another in fear on the same date, time and place. The charge involved three other individuals – Stephen Rolle, Tanya Lewis and another person.

Forbes was not required to enter a plea as a preliminary inquiry (PI) will be held regarding these charges.

He was also charged with causing public terror in reference to the aforementioned three persons on the same date, time and place.

Forbes pleaded not guilty to this charge.

Attorney Simone Brown, who was holding brief for Forbes’ Counsel Wendell Smith during the arraignment was told that the accused would have to apply for bail in the Supreme Court and his trial date is April 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.

This matter is in connection to a shooting incident that took place on Sunday, April 28, 2019, which left a male in critical condition at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

According to police information, officers were called to a restaurant on East Sunrise Highway sometime around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, where they received a report that a male was shot.

Further investigation revealed that the man was taken to hospital by private vehicle.

The victim who was later identified as Penn, was involved in another shooting incident late in 2018, where he was wounded while sitting in his vehicle at the International Bazaar.

The victim was in critical condition.

Information reaching The Freeport News sometime around midday Sunday (April 28, 2019), was that a “bleeding” male entered the Accident and Emergency section of the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH).

Later, Acting Press Officer Superintendent of Police Walter Henderson, Commandant of Police Training College in Grand Bahama, confirmed that there was a shooting Sunday morning.

According to police information, officers were called to a restaurant on East Sunrise Highway, where they received a report that a male was shot. Further investigation revealed that the man was taken to hospital by private vehicle.

A team from this daily visited the hospital, where there was a heavy police presence outside the Accident and Emergency and Urgent Care Centre.

While details remain sketchy surrounding the shooting, this daily can report that Penn was the victim of a shooting incident last year, November 2018.

At the time of that shooting, Police Press Officer ASP Terecita Pinder told media personnel that officers received reports of gunshots at a business in the International Bazaar shortly before 9:00 p.m.

She said that further inquiries led officers to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where a male with gunshot wounds about the body was being attended to by doctors.

A further investigation revealed the victim was in his vehicle when he was shot. ASP Pinder said the injured man was able to drive himself to the hospital to seek medical attention.

Police issued a wanted bulletin for Forbes the day after the shooting, Monday, April 29th, 2019 requesting the public’s assistance in locating the suspect.

Forbes, who is of dark brown complexion was described as being six-feet tall, weighing 169 lb. and sporting low hair.

Police said that the suspect had no fixed address and warned that he should be considered armed and “extremely dangerous.”