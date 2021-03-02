Forbes bids farewell to frontline politics

FORBES QUITS POLITICS – One day after a two-day run-off in Grand Bahama, giving branch members an opportunity to vote for the candidate of their choice, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) member of Parliament for Mangrove Cay, South and Central Andros, Picewell Forbes announced that he was quitting politics. Forbes made the announcement Monday (March 1) morning in the House of Assembly.

The news appeared to take colleagues by surprise, as Forbes shared a brief statement prior to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis tabling the mid-budget for debate.

“Today, I stand, Mr. Speaker, to take my last political breath. My name will never arise again in the political cycle. My work is done politically.

“Mr. Speaker, as I leave, going forward it would be my sincerest hope that we as a fledgling society will uphold law against discrimination, in hiring, housing, rental assistance and social welfare, educational options, and in the criminal justice system. Passing laws in this honorable place is idealistic. I genuinely feel that way, but the passing of laws, alone, is not good enough. Our hearts must change and it starts here,” said Forbes.

He continued: “It is good to stand here in these hallowed walls this morning to give thanks to all body of well wishers, for the complimentary comments that I have received and otherwise, over the past few weeks and months. To those whom I have never seen eye-to-eye, or have rarely agreed with, whether we met at funerals, weddings, church services or town meetings, homecomings etcetera; you have made me and kept me grounded, honest, and some of you have even inspired me, although critical, kept me going.

“I have learned from you, I have observed, listened, and overall collectively, you have made me a better person, and secondarily, a better member of parliament. It has been the greatest honor of my life, representing my hometown in this place, Mr. Speaker. I have learned how to respect the dignity of my struggling communities, and also, I have witnessed the power of faith and how our collective efforts, through engagement and community building initiatives, made life a little more manageable for you, my constituency family.

“The demands were and still are great. I tried my best, many times giving of my personal meager resources to meet constituents’ personal commitments, challenges or otherwise; be they, healthcare costs, school fees, educational and\or rental assistance, or simply paying a light or a water bill. It was always done with the general notion of making life easier for my people in Mangrove Cay, South and Central Andros.

“I can proudly say that as I stand here today, that the communities of Mangrove Cay, South and Central Andros are much better off today than they were when we commenced our partnership just over 13 years ago,” expressed Forbes.

Prime Minister Minnis commended Forbes for his contributions to parliament and the people of the South Andros constituency.

"Every time the member speaks, Mr. Speaker, he reminds me, and I am sure many others that he speaks with great passion and great emotion on behalf of his constituency. He is very familiar not only by face, but by name of every member in his constituency. That is unheard of, and there are very few that have such talent and such comradery and closeness with their constituents.

“I only want to say to the member that he will be greatly missed,” said the prime minister.

Forbes was first elected as the Member of Parliament for the South Andros Constituency in 2007.

Over the weekend in Grand Bahama, PLP supporters were not bashful in letting their voices be heard in backing the candidate of their choice, particularly in West Grand Bahama where former member of Parliament, Obie Wilchcombe, is vying to secure the party’s nod.

Branch members spoke loud and clear, giving Wilchcombe 154 votes beating out the remaining aspirants – Ginger Moxey, Paco Deal, and Kingsley Smith. For East Grand Bahama, Monique Smith tallied the most votes; Kirk Russell led the way in Central Grand Bahama; Kevin Ferguson in Marco City; and Leslie Lightbourne in Pineridge.