FNM ratifies 17 candidates, PLP 18

Pictured from left are FNM candidates selected to contest in the 2022 General Election – Sen. Jennifer Isaacs-Dotson, Exumas and Ragged Island and incumbent Michael Foulkes, Golden Gates. PLP candidates selected to contest in the 2022 General Election – Sen. Jobeth Coleby Daivs, Elizabeth and Wayne Munroe, Free Town.

The Free National Movement (FNM) government has ratified 17 candidates to contest the next General Elections.

None of the five constituencies in Grand Bahama were represented on Tuesday’s (February 2) list.

In a statement from the FNM National Chairman Carl Culmer, it was disclosed that the party’s Central Council convened a special called meeting on Monday, February 1, to consider applications for the party’s standard bearers in 17 constituencies, in advance of the next general elections.

“The democratic and engaging process followed the party’s constitution, which provides that the Executive Committee of the party be apprised of all applicants and thereafter advance its suggestions to the Central Council for consideration for ratification.

“The ratified group includes incumbent candidates and new entries to the party’s election ticket. All were ratified with exuberant consensus,” the statement read.

“All applicants were thanked for their commitment and dedication to the party, and their pledges to continue their support in assisting the ratified candidates in their respective constituencies.

“The party congratulates all those ratified. They take the party’s message forward as we continue our work for the Bahamian people in rebuilding our economy, tackling unemployment, encouraging entrepreneurship, developing our Family Islands, and protecting our people from the deadly global pandemic of COVID-19.

“The group of newly ratified candidates has experience, youth, professionalism, and gifted ability,” Culmer said in the statement.

Those ratified include; Sen. Jennifer Isaacs-Dotson, Exumas and Ragged Island; Felicia Knowles, Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador; Kenneth “Ken” Smith, Mangrove Cay and South Andros; Brian Brown, Golden Isles; Stephen Greenslade, Garden Hills; Adrian White, St. Anne’s; incumbent Romauld “Romi” Ferreira, Marathon; incumbent Dionisio D’Aguilar, Free Town; incumbent Donald “Don” Saunders, Tall Pines; incumbent Jeffrey “Jeff” Lloyd, South Beach; incumbent Marvin Dames, Mt. Moriah; incumbent Renward Wells, Bamboo Town; incumbent Elsworth Johnson, Yamacraw; incumbent Miriam Emmanuel, MICAL; incumbent Michael Foulkes, Golden Gates; incumbent Darren Henfield, North Abaco; and incumbent Travis Robinson, Bains Town and Grants Town.

Grand Bahamians await the remaining ratified names, especially those for Grand Bahama. Presently, the representatives of the five constituencies are: former Deputy Prime Minister, K. Peter Turnquest, East Grand Bahama; Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Michael Pintard, Marco City; Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis, Central Grand Bahama; former Hotel Corporation Chairman, Rev. Frederick McAlpine, Pineridge; and Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister for Communication and Information, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, West Grand Bahama.

Meanwhile, the Official Opposition released the names of 18 individuals selected as candidates in the upcoming General Election.

Those persons include Wayde A. Watson, Bain and Grants Town; Keith R. Bell, Carmichael; Jomo Campbell, Centreville; Sen. Jobeth Coleby Davis, Elizabeth; Sen. Fred Mitchell, Fox Hill; Wayne Munroe, Free Town; Alfred Sears, Ft. Charlotte; Mario K. Bowleg, Garden Hills; Ronald Duncombe, Killarney; Tyrell Grave Young, Long Island; Basil W. McIntosh, MICAL; McKell De’Angelo Bonaby, Mt. Moriah; Jamahl Strachan, Nassau Village; Leonardo Lightbourne, North Andros and The Berry Islands; Leslia Miller Brice, Sea Breeze; Bacchus O.J. Rolle, South Beach; Michael Halkitis, St. Barnabas and Zane E. lightbourne, Yamacraw.

According the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) National Chairman, Mitchell, the party in the last several years has ratified a new constitution, introduced new reforms and opened up the organization.

“As a result, we had hundreds of people apply to run on the PLP ticket for the next General Election. They have been working and connecting with Bahamians as aspirant candidates in constituencies across the country. Their great energy and passion for service are a testament to the vibrancy of our party and our democracy.”

Mitchell noted that the party’s Candidates Committee had the difficult task of selecting candidates from a very talented applicant pool.

“The PLP launched a training module for all aspirant candidates and individuals wishing to serve in Local Government, on statutory boards or as diplomats. The new initiative was mandatory for all aspirant candidates, including former MPs. The training module aimed to educate aspirants on service in public life, with courses focused on key topics ranging from the history of The Bahamas, the party’s history and parliamentary procedures,” Mitchell said.