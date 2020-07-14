FNM accuses Davis of playing politics

The Free National Movement issued the following statement regarding Opposition Leader Philip "Brave" Davis’ latest criticism of the Minnis Administration’s coronavirus prevention measures:

“If hot-air and buffoonery could eradicate COVID-19, Brave Davis would be a one-man cure. His latest round of hypocritical attacks on the Government prove once again, in our view, that he’s blinded by his partisan shortsightedness. This is a man who uses his platform as the self-proclaimed ‘mastermind’ of the woeful PLP to launch contradictory political attacks each week that are high on empty rhetoric and short on solutions.

“The Minnis Administration is working tirelessly, making the tough decisions in this unprecedented crisis to protect Bahamians from the invisible killer. This is a new virus. Real leadership – like our Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is demonstrating – means analyzing the limited data, working with experts and deciding what difficult choices need to be made.

“Standing from the sidelines and ranting and raving – like Brave did in the aftermath of Dorian – solves nothing. Sadly, Brave has chosen the well-worn political path seeking to turn the COVID-19 crisis into a political wedge. He drives people apart with grandstanding statements and political double-speak.

This man – Brave Davis – would be our leader?

He can’t even hold the same position for more than a week, let alone show true leadership to work with others to find solutions.

“This crisis will not end until there is a vaccine. Until then we will look to a true leader – and an actual doctor – who has charted a course to help us avoid the worst of the pandemic while also trying to get our economy going again. Dr. Minnis continues to demonstrate the leadership we need in a crisis. It’s the peoples’ hope that Brave Davis takes heed and starts to follow his lead.”