FN General Manager/Managing Editor Sturrup extends “Holiday Greetings”

FRED STURRUP, FN General Manager/Managing Editor

The year 2020, has been most challenging for all and sundry. This island, on all levels, has been negatively impacted by the

COVID-19 pandemic, which followed on the heels of one of the most devastating and fatal hurricanes (Dorian). Yet, as is the character of Grand Bahamians, generally, we persevered.

Congratulations are in order.

Firstly, the quasi-government entity in Grand Bahama, the Grand Bahama Port Authority, is due high praise for leading the recovery and restoration initiatives. Indeed, the Government of The Bahamas, through its grants and welfare gestures, was significant in demonstrating care and concern for those residents of Grand Bahama, in need. Then, the many civic and charitable organizations, which stepped up to the plate, were essential to recovery efforts.

Businesses suffered. Many folded. Here at The Freeport News, with a diluted staff, we continued to publish the news on a daily basis, via our online forums, Facebook and Website. We are thankful to clients, despite their own financial shortcomings, who depended on us to project their businesses. Thus, we were able to maintain an appreciable level of financial vibrancy.

We thank them so much for their participation.

It is from this backdrop, that I can, on behalf of staffers at The Freeport News, express the expectations of brighter times ahead.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO ALL!