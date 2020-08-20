Five GB men charged in Magistrate Court

Court Wednesday for several offences, including fraud by false pretenses, forgery, receiving and forged document. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Five Grand Bahamian men, all between the ages of 22 to 47, were hauled before the Freeport Magistrate Court #2, to answer to a number of fraud by false pretenses, forgery, receiving and forged document charges.

The five men were whisked into the Garnet Levarity Justice Center on Wednesday, August 19, to appear before Magistrate LaQuay Laing.

Twenty-seven-year-old Austin Augustine, a resident of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, was arraigned before Magistrate Laing on the charge of forged documents as well as attempted fraud by false pretenses.

Augustine plead not guilty to the charges before him.

Donald Higgs, 22, Jonnie Joseph, 47, both of whom are residents of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock and 29-year-old Loran Turnquest, of Waterfall Drive, also appeared in court #2 before Magistrate Laing. The three were charged with possession of a forged document, uttering a forged document, two counts of fraud by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretenses. All three men pleaded not guilty to the charges before them.

Also, Turnquest was arraigned on two counts of forgery and one additional count of possession of a forged document. He again pled not guilty to the charges.

Forty-seven-year-old Darren Davis of Egret Circle, also appeared before Magistrate Laing, in Freeport Magistrate Court #2. He was charged with the offense of receiving. Davis pled not guilty to the charge before him.

All of the above mentioned suspects were denied bail. Their matters have been adjourned until November 14, 2020 for trial.

According to Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) officials, the suspects arraigned for the various offences were in connection to complaints made by Goldrock Corp. Company Limited, to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), of the RBPF. The business establishment made the complaints to the CID on August 11 and 14, 2020.