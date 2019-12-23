Five businesses receive RISE Grants

GRANT RECIPIENT – Five – micro, small or medium-sized – local business owners received initial RISE Grants to aid in reestablishing or strengthening their businesses, during a presentation at the Grand Bahama Port Authority Headquarters on Monday, December 16. Making the presentation to one of the five business owners, Kristian Rahming (second left) from left are Mercy Corps In-Country Director, Pete Sweetnam; GBPA Vice Chairman, Sarah St. George and GBPA President, Ian Rolle. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

Five – micro, small or medium-sized – local business owners received initial RISE Grants to aid in reestablishing or strengthening their businesses, during a presentation at the Grand Bahama Port Authority Headquarters on Monday, December 16.

The RISE initiative is a joint venture of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and Mercy Corps, which was launched several weeks ago to assist businesses.

GBPA President, Ian Rolle noted that this first cohort was the pilot round.

“As you are aware, several weeks ago, the GBPA along with Mercy Corps International launched the RISE Grant initiative, a micro small and medium business economy recovery programme.

“The RISE Grant is designed to assist businesses reestablishing and strengthening operations, whereby driving economic recovery, building resilience and sustainability for the City of Freeport and by extension Grand Bahama Island in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian,” he explained.

He reiterated that the first cohort of RISE represents the pilot round.

“In this round a total of 14 applications were received. Each application underwent thorough review by a Vetting Team and the Approval Committee. We are now pleased to announce that of the 14 applicants, five small businesses have qualified and will receive grants up to $10,000.

“We wish to say we are excited to award these grants and to support recipient businesses as they reestablish and strengthen their operations, especially for those businesses that will significantly benefit from the upcoming holiday season.

“I would like to thank our partners, Mercy Corps, for working with us on this very vital initiative to support micro, small and medium businesses throughout Grand Bahama. I am confident it will go a long way in meeting the objectives of the prgoramme, which are driving economic recovery; building resiliency and future sustainability for Grand Bahama businesses,” said Rolle.

He thanked the Vetting Team and Approval Committee for a job well done and congratulated the recipient business owners – Wayne Hall, Jonathan Campbell, Kristin Rahming, Clifton and Nicole Pinder, and Sophia and Andrew Smith. “We are happy to support you in your recovery efforts and look forward to a very successful future.”

Mercy Corps In-Country Director, Pete Sweetnam noted that the organizationwas delighted to be a part of the overall process. “We are also delighted to have found a partner in the Port Authority and delighted to be able to have the first set of grants awarded before the heavy Christmas trading period.

“This is only the first round, our pilot round. RISE is open for business, continues to be open for business and continues to invite applications from businesses around Grand Bahama as a whole,” Sweetnam said.

“It’s also worth mentioning that Mercy Corps is bringing additional programmes, including mentoring so that all businesses – whether they are grant recipients or not will be invited to take part – which links global mentors with businesses, small and medium, around the globe.”

According to Sweetnam, currently, the mentoring programme has 69,000 registered businesses, 25,000 registered mentors and operates in roughly 200 companies around the world.

“So, we are delighted to be a part of this, but most important it is about your businesses; it’s about you getting back your businesses, your livelihood, trading again and getting Grand Bahama, as a whole, working again,” he said.

GBPA Sr. Manager of Business Development, Derek Newbold said that the partners were pleased to award the grants to the first cohort applicants.

“We are extremely pleased to award RISE Grants to applicants from our first cohort of candidates. It was important for us to streamline the application and review process so that we could get submissions turned around as quickly as possible.

“The submissions for this first cohort were turned around within seven days, and it’s a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our team working to ensure we get much-needed support to our small business community as soon as possible,” said Newbold.

“I would like to encourage any micro, small and medium size business owners who may have not yet submitted an application for the RISE Grant and are truly in need of financial assistance to please visit RISEgbpa.co or stop by the GBPA’ reception desk to collect an application.

“Our second cohort will be evaluated in January, and from that point on we will be awarding grants every other week for the next several months. Once again, congratulations to each of you and remember that we are not just here as regulators, but we are here to help you rebuild, recover and restore,” Newbold said.

Smith speaking on behalf of the recipients, thanked the GBPA and Mercy Corps for assisting the local businesses to “get back on our feet, especially in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.”