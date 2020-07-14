Financial relief for small businesses through GBPA/Red Cross partnership

PARTNERSHIP – The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) has emphasized its commitment to work with the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the Bahamas Red Cross Society (BRCS) to assist small businesses in Grand Bahama through the Access Accelerator Program. Pictured are representatives from each entity, including Sarah St. George (fourth right), GBPA Chairman and Ian Rolle (fourth left), GBPA President. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) has emphasized its commitment to work with the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the Bahamas Red Cross Society (BRCS) to assist small businesses in Grand Bahama through the Access Accelerator Program.

SBDC will contribute up to $100,000.00 to the program to assist the business owners, within limited areas of service, as they battle with the sluggish economy.

According to SBDC Executive Director Davina Grant, partnering with like-minded civic and corporate organizations in this effort to afford small businesses the opportunity to recover, is a pleasure.

“These partnerships are important because, oftentimes, in times of disaster we look to the government.

Without quoting a specific number, I know that we have invested nearly $4 million in Hurricane Dorian recovery, and we have invested over $37 million in COVID-19 business continuity assistance. That is millions and millions of dollars,” said Grant.

She added that the figures do not include the funding, time and resources invested in training and business development.

“When we have civil society organization like the BRCS, a Corporate Bahamas member like the GBPA jumping in, we are all trying to do this together. It only makes sense to assist with making one dollar go further. Because of the support of the Government of The Bahamas, the SBDC Access Accelerator Program has been running a matching grant.

"I would say that with respect to Hurricane Dorian, this would be the first time that we are matching with an outside organization, to be able to give greater support, greater offering to those persons who need it most.

“I am really excited that we are collaborating in this way. I know that our offices often collaborate, but it is a good thing now that we can connect our financial resources to reach more Grand Bahamians,” she added.



She pointed out that the partnership factor is significant for the Access Accelerator program.

“The Access Accelerator SBDC is happy and excited to join with the Bahamas Red Cross Society and the GBPA, in assisting entrepreneurs through the Grant Program. Access Accelerator is honored to match up to $100,000.00 in funding to the businesses operating in industries, such as livelihood operations, farming, craft and souvenir vendors, food vendors, micro retail and services and home-based services,” stated Grant.

She explained that the organization is fueled by passion to not only create businesses, but for developing sustainable businesses and industries. Grant informed that its is run by entrepreneurs who are well equipped to handle the uncertainties of business and life.

She added that through this program and with united efforts, it is hoped that Grand Bahama’s small business community will continue to grow and be more resilient than before.

“It is an honor to support the Grant Program. We thank the GBPA and the BRCS for actually starting the process, for moving forward without any thought about all of the investment already made in helping persons during the hurricane and during the COVID-19 experience. To see you are still jumping in and are still finding ways to support, is also very encouraging to us,” concluded the SBDC Executive Director.

GBPA President Ian Rolle, thanked Grant and her team for welcoming the partnership that has an even greater impact on the small businesses, which constitute the majority of the workforce here on the island.

“In May of this year, the BRCS and the GBPA partnered to create the Small Business Recovery (SBR) Grant Program, which is focused on assisting micro and small businesses affected by Hurricane Dorian, to re-establish business operation.

“We recognized the difficulty being faced by many licensees, especially the smaller businesses, and so, we saw the need to push this very important segment of our local economy. The SBR program will award a minimum of 80 grants in amounts of, $3,000.00, $4,500.00, and $6,000.00 to micro licensees and vendor permit holders on Grand Bahama Island (GBI), operating within the sectors of fishing, farming, craft and souvenir vendors, food vendors of all kinds, micro retail sales and services and home-based service businesses,” Rolle explained.

“The SBR Grant Program will provide financial support to assist costs associated with re-establishing or strengthening business operations as quickly as possible, including, but not limited to leasing temporary premises to resume operations; replacing lost or damaged equipment and supplies, essential to the operation; replacing stock essential to strengthening or continuing normal business operations; repairing buildings; repairing or replacing store fittings, fixtures and other necessary materials in buildings or storefronts.”

In addition to funding, Rolle added that recipients will also receive finance, marketing and disaster preparedness training, and a one-year membership with the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce.

“Training and business support is coordinated by the Invest Grand Bahama Small Business Bureau, supporting business continuity, future growth and increased resiliency of recipient businesses post the SBR grant,” he said.

According to Rolle, during the first round of the program, 32 businesses were awarded grants, totaling $159,000.00.

“Round two commenced and 97 candidates have advanced to the final review round. Today, we are pleased to welcome the partnership of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) that now joins the Bahamas Red Cross (BRC) and the GBPA partnership, adding $100,000.00 in funding to support this initiative.

“Working together in this Public Private Partnership (PPP) will further assist the micro businesses, to redevelop and rebound, post Hurricane Dorian, and during this period of COVID-19. Therefore, we wish to thank both BRC and the SBDC, for partnering with us, for the betterment of our small business community,” stated Rolle.

GBPA Senior Manager of Business Development Derek Newbold noted that Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19 have dealt a devastating blow to the small business community and most businesses find themselves struggling to survive.

“I think we all recognize that small business resiliency and sustainability are critical to the success of our economy and we are committed to supporting this important sector as much as possible.

“Here in Freeport, we have roughly 2,800 businesses operating and almost 50 percent of them can be classified as a small business. And so, we understand and appreciate the tremendous contribution small businesses have made and will continue to make to our economy.

“That is precisely why it was important for us to find a way to support our small businesses, especially Micro Businesses, during this extremely difficult time. After conducting a needs assessment, we found that one of the most impactful ways to support small businesses at this time was by making funding more readily accessible, and that’s why the small business recovery grant was developed,” said Newbold.

He shared what he called “sobering statistics:”

· We have received almost 300 applications since we launched the program back in May.

· More than 50 percent of our applicants suffered severe damages to their business.

· 90 percent were not insured

· 95 percent rely solely on their business for income.

“This collaboration today, signifies that the Grand Bahama Port Authority, The Bahamas Red Cross and The Bahamas Government, by virtue of the Small Business Development Center’s partnership in the SBR Grant program, are all on the same page when it comes to economic recovery and we recognize the value of small businesses.

“On behalf of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and Bahamas Red Cross I would like to thank the SBDC, for partnering with the SBR Grant Program. Your support will help this program to benefit even more small businesses across Grand Bahama and we look forward to similar collaborations moving forward,” Newbold said.

Bahamas Red Cross Society President Terez Curry, via a zoom video conference from New Providence, also expressed her appreciation to all entities involved in the program.

“We are pleased to be here and to continue our work with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts, on the island of Grand Bahama.

“Our initial start of the program has had great success and we are looking forward to more work and to continue our work along with the GBPA and the SBDC. It is a pleasure to be here and we look forward to and will continue our humanitarian work with those persons within the business community, who have been affected, as we seek to jumpstart and provide some assistance in jumpstarting the economy of Grand Bahama,” stated Curry.

The partnership has received glowing reports thus far.