Finance Minister Turnquest points to five fiscal pillars

NEW BUDGET – Minister of Finance, Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest outlined five fiscal pillars in the 2020/2012 Budget. (BIS PHOTO)

Protecting the health and safety of Bahamians; providing adequate social support to vulnerable members of our community; stabilizing the domestic economy; sustaining employment, and accelerating government’s reforms are the five pillars on which the Fiscal Year (FY) 2020/2021 Budget stand, according to Minister of Finance, Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest.

Touted as an unprecedented budget for unprecedented times, Turnquest noted in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, May 27, that the FY 2020/2021 Budget is by no means an effort to ‘sugarcoat’ the status of the Bahamian economy in light of the nation’s crisis over the past 12 months.

Instead, he said, it seeks to force a shift onto a new trajectory in order to overcome the unprecedented crisis.

“It will be no surprise that this budget is largely defined by the economic emergency that has been thrust on us by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic, and the still rippling economic impact of the monstrous and catastrophic Hurricane Dorian. Together, these events have delivered the fastest, deepest economic shock to The Bahamas since the onset of the Second World War. Needless to say, these events have forced us to shift to a new course of action.

“COVID-19 has increased pressure on government revenues, and on public expenditure. It has suppressed our export sector; temporarily shut down our domestic economy; and dramatically slowed our short-term prospects for economic growth. This comes on the heels of an economy that was already just slowly recovering from a catastrophic hurricane.

“Because of current realities, the landscape we operate in has completely changed. It demands a different approach and a different set of solutions from the Government. Even though our ultimate objective has not change, to achieve sustainable growth for both the medium and long-term, in The Bahamas, our short-term strategy and our overall thinking about the future has had to shift,” said Turnquest.

He continued by informing colleagues of his ministry’s immediate plan for restoration, the visions and proposed plans and solutions for such.

“Mr. Speaker, while many countries are now on the precipice of economic desperation, fortunately, The Bahamas has been held up as a model in the region for its effective management of the crisis, particularly for our compassionate care of people, and our structured reopening plan. The unpredictable impulses of this highly contagious and deadly virus have tested and shaken the foundation of even the largest and most well-resourced nations of the world. But here in The Bahamas, Mr. Speaker, I hope the entire House would agree, our response, although not without stumbles, has been remarkably comprehensive, targeted, compassionate and effective.

“I am proud to say on this budget morning that this government did not waver in responding to the needs of the Bahamian people from the onset of this pandemic. For the three months to June, we allocated over $140 million in our policy response to COVID-19.

“As many would be aware, this response included providing direct social assistance through the food and unemployment assistance programmes; supporting employee retention with tax credits and deferrals directly to support the nonexecutive payroll expense of impacted medium and large businesses; extending business continuity grants and loan support for small businesses; increasing funding allocations to the public health sector to ensure its readiness for the detection, treatment and mitigation of the virus, and expanding subventions to the utility companies to support the bill payment waivers offered to impacted persons,” said the DPM.

He added that as of mid-May, the National Insurance Board had distributed in excess of $6.2 million to facilitate the government funded unemployment assistance programme. The programme, he stated, was birthed to assist self- employed persons, who may not necessarily otherwise been candidates for unemployment benefits via the Board.

“Under the standard Unemployment Benefit Scheme, NIB also paid out $28.8 million in benefit claims to those laid off as a result of the virus. This has covered just over 26,000 people since the end of March. For the business community, 284 small businesses were approved for loan financing, representing a collective $19.4 million in funding. Similarly, the government advanced a business tax credit and deferral initiative to minimize further private sector job losses. The Department of Inland Revenue approved 44 companies, who collectively benefitted from some $5.7 million in tax credits and deferrals. These government loans, grants and deferrals have protected roughly 5,400 vulnerable jobs.

“With respect to the health situation, the government has expended $3.1 million to construct a new COVID-19 support unit at the Princess Margaret Hospital, at the Rand Hospital, as well as additional beds at the Grand Bahama Cancer Association to accept overflow patients depending on the need.

“Mr. Speaker, I want to congratulate the Honorable Prime Minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis) for his leadership, and the entire citizen’s force of essential workers in government, the private sector and civil society, who continue to carry us through so valiantly. I must at this point express our sincere thanks for the dedicated and committed work of many doctors, nurses and allied health professionals, grocery workers, sanitation workers, bankers, and all essential personnel who work so hard on our behalf. Without them, the response I just outlined would not have been possible. We will continue to rely on them, even as we have begun our five-step phased reopening, because our work is far from over,” said Turnquest.

The DPM hastened to add that due to the severity of the COVID-19 on The Bahamas, and undoubtedly the world, the economic hardships that many Bahamians will face in the coming months and years ahead, is far from over.

“Unfortunately, all too many Bahamians will continue to feel the hardship of these unprecedented times for weeks and months to come. Most sectors of our economy will take time to restart and many businesses will need time to rebuild and rebound. The government’s contributions to the economy will be a vital lifeline to keep the economic engine running, and to deliver the impact we seek from our immediate restoration plan.”

In order to facilitate the restoration of the Bahamian economy, Turnquest disclosed that the present administration remains very much committed to delivering a modern, sustainable and resilient Bahamas.

“Mr. Speaker, this administration is still very much committed to delivering a modern Bahamas that is resilient, dynamic, inclusive, and sustainable. However, we cannot fool ourselves about where we are today. COVID-19 has thrust The Bahamas and the world into this crisis, and we are still in the thick of the emergency. The 2020/21 Annual Budget represents our answers now to the challenges we face today. In contrast to the medium and long-term recovery, our restoration plan demands that we take actions that will have an immediate and meaningful short-term impact.

“We have named the budget plan, “Resilient Bahamas: A Plan for Restoration”, because we seek to achieve the following objectives:

1. Protect the wellbeing and engender the confidence of our citizens and residents;

2. Maintain economic stability during the COVID-19 induced crisis; and

3. Plant the seeds for accelerated recovery.

“In doing so, we will transform this crisis into an opportunity for our economic and national revival.”

He added that the approach to doing so is clear, stating that the government will not compromise public health and safety, nor will it contribute to any further unemployment.

“The government will not let its citizens go hungry; and the government will do all that it can to stabilize the economy and prepare it for a strong and robust rebound.

“Mr. Speaker, this approach reflects the important value we place on national unity in times of crisis, the value we place on responsible, proactive and forward-looking governance, and the inspiration we get from the resilient spirit of Bahamians. We maintain that this strategy is the best course of action to restore our nation from the ashes of this crisis,” said Turnquest.