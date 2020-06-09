Finance Minister defends govt. borrowing

BORROWING DEFENDED – Despite criticism, for what many term as excessive borrowing by the government in the first three years of governance, Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest, Minister of Finance outlined the country’s financial position and defended the borrowing. (PHOTO: AHVIA CAMPBELL/TNG)

Criticism, for what many term as excessive borrowing by the government in the first three years of governance, did not deter Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest, Minister of Finance from outlining the country’s financial position and plans for economic recovery.

Speaking to the fears and misconceptions around the government’s debt management and related fiscal affairs, Turnquest accused the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) of randomly throwing out numbers, with no basis in reality.

“The ministry’s public education efforts for the annual budget are inspired by a worldwide movement towards citizens’ budgets, which is fundamentally about ensuring that budget information is accessible to non-specialist readers, and that citizens are included in the budgeting process. This is a global best practice that anyone can research.

“There is a place for partisan politics and PR wars, but more importantly, there is a need for government communications, and fulfilling our responsibility to inform, educate and listen to the public.

“The Ministry of Finance’s efforts to make the budget more visual, interactive and less technical, promotes accessibility, inclusion, transparency and accountability. And, given the crisis we are navigating, these efforts have become even more vital,” Turnquest said.

He added that the budget will be at the citizenry’s disposal on national website for the annual budget: www.bahamasbudget.gov.bs.

“They (citizens) will have at their disposal digital channels to provide public information directly to the Bahamian people and all stakeholders.

“Mr. Speaker, having highlighted our efforts to make the budget more accessible, let me now return to the matter of our borrowing. And let me start with the story of the real numbers. The real numbers tell a story of responsible borrowing.

“Let us walk through the important questions one by one:

1. How much have we increased the debt by since taking office?

2. Where has this Administration invested public resources?

3. Are we at risk of default on our loan payments?”

Attempting to clear up what he called misconceptions of the Minnis Administration borrowing $1 billion per year since coming to office, Turnquest said: “This Administration has only increased the Direct Charge (which is the technical name for Government Debt) by $977 million since taking Office. This number comprises gross borrowing and total debt repayment for the first two full years in office. When you take the difference between gross borrowing and debt repayment, you get net borrowing, which is in fact the true and proper measure of government borrowing.

“Furthermore, our net borrowing favorably compares to the Opposition, who increased government Debt by $1.2 billion during their first two full years in Office. It only requires basic math to know that $1.2 billion is bigger than $977 million. In other words, the Opposition borrowed more money in its first two full years than this Administration has so far. So we wonder why they are contorting themselves in the way they have just to spread fake news: $3 billion is fake news.

“We can go back even further: Let us look at the first two years of the previous FNM Administration. They added $643 million to Government debt, which, even in the midst of the global financial crisis, is less net borrowing than the Opposition.

“This Administration borrowed less than they did, even as we had to manage and mitigate two historic and catastrophic disasters; and the former FNM Administration borrowed less than them, even as they had to manage and mitigate the worst global financial meltdown in history,” he revealed.

According to Turnquest, the government did not just borrow for borrowing’s sake.

The spending priorities of the FNM Administration have always been clear, he added.

“In fact, on the new budget website, you can click a link to view the 2018/19 Budget, the 2019/20 Budget, and the new 2020/21 Budget. Archived for all to see, is a page called “Our Priorities,” which shows the main spending priorities in each Budget over the past three years.

“In our first fiscal year, we had an agenda of inclusive growth; jobs and economic growth; social progress, environmental sustainability and public sector reform and modernization. In our second fiscal year, our spending priorities were digital transformation, inclusive education, 21st century infrastructure, jobs and economic growth and the green revolution.

“This year, Mr. Speaker, we have clearly articulated our five top priorities: public health and safety, the social safety net, employment generation, the development of the domestic economy and small businesses and government reform,” said the Finance Minister.

He added: “In all of these areas, we have seen significant investment by this government, as well as important outcomes. For example:

Inclusive Education: Last year, the government made a sizable investment in education by offering free tuition to Bahamians from ages 2 to 22. For the upcoming Budget year, we have increased our allocations toward education by some $5.1 million. Throughout the debate, the Minister for Education (Jeffrey Lloyd) will provide more details as to what this investment translates into for Bahamians.

Digitization: This Administration solidified its commitment to the digitization of government processes by creating an entire Department to focus solely on these initiatives. Since its establishment, we have allocated nearly $20 million to our digitization efforts. The Minister of State for Grand Bahama (Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson) will also provide more details to how this project is progressing in his contribution to the Budget Debate.

Small Business Development: Over the last two fiscal years, we have allocated over $11 million in capital funding to the small business community, and have increased allocations this upcoming year to $55 million.

Dorian Expenditure: To date, we have spent, for recurrent and capital transactions, nearly $80 million toward hurricane restoration and rebuilding efforts, including $6 million to support water restoration efforts in Abaco, and a portion of the $90 million allocated to restore electricity on Abaco.”

Turnquest said in addition to these programs, the government managed to pay off approximately $230.1 million in arrears since FY2018/19, leaving only $85.5 million left to pay in old bills.

“We started our term with over $300 million in arrears left by the last government. We committed to the Bahamian people that we would honor homegrown vendors by fulfilling their IOUs, and we did just that.

“Mr. Speaker, there is no way for the Opposition to spin the numbers in their favor without misrepresenting them. Not only have we been more responsible with our borrowing, we have put long-awaited guardrails in place to protect the public from debt mismanagement. The Opposition took advantage of the system when it had no boundaries, no rules, no standard for transparency and public disclosure. Instead, we have enacted a new standard of fiscal responsibility, which is why we have time and time again spelled out our fiscal strategy for the Bahamian people, explaining our deviations from our fiscal targets, and publishing our fiscal adjustment plans to get back on track,” said the DPM.

He urged the Opposition to stop using gross borrowing numbers to mislead the public when they know that nobody in The Bahamas or around the world does this.

“If we were to use gross borrowing as the true measure of government borrowing, I could mistakenly assert that the last PLP Administration borrowed $4.5 billion when their net borrowing was in fact $2.7 billion, over the course of five years. But we would not be so misleading as to blast on social media that the PLP borrowed $4.5 billion during their last term with nothing to show for it. The gross borrowing number includes regular, habitual refinancing that all governments here and everywhere do as a matter of course.

“I will say it one more time for everyone in the back of the room, this administration has only added $977 million to the government’s debt obligations. That is our total net borrowing since coming into office three years ago, and those resources were invested directly in the Bahamian people,” said Turnquest.

As to the government being at risk of default on its loan payments, Turnquest said, even under the most difficult of circumstances, The Bahamas has always honored its debt obligations.

“This is a commitment we take seriously, and we have made appropriate provisions to do so in this Budget. It is important to recognize that the crippling events of Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19 mean everyone is under immense pressure: public sector entities, private sector entities and individual households. Just as the government has a plan to address the overall macro-fiscal and economic environment, the prudent thing for all of us to do is to plan ahead and prepare,” said the Finance Minister.