FGC staff successfully complete first responders course

CERTIFIED – Some 30 Freeport Gospel Chapel staff, including administrators, teachers, security officers and custodians successfully completed a First Aid Course recently, certifying them as official first responders. (PHOTO: TFN)

Some 30 Freeport Gospel Chapel staff, including administrators, teachers, security officers and custodians successfully completed a First Aid Course recently, certifying them as official first responders.

Freeport Gospel Chapel School Principal, Marlene Knowles explained the idea behind the group taking the course was to create a safer and alert environment.

Noting that becoming certified has enabled her staff to view their personal life and school life more critically, Knowles said that she is happy that they are all well-trained in case of an emergency.

“I came from an environment where a school nurse was present, but even in that environment there were some flaws because one nurse can only serve so many students and so many people at a time. That is still taxing on one person even though they are trained, qualified and certified to do what it is that they do.

“There is still only so much service that a school nurse can give when you have an epidemic or when there is some trauma on a campus in terms of serving the population. So, the idea came to me to create an environment where there is more hands-on deck. Instead of having one person serve the entire population, we have multiple people, persons with the same skill set, to be able to serve and so in the past, we have had first responders, but the difference this time is, predominantly every member of staff – office and teachers – are first responders,” Knowles added.

“Parents can be confident that when their child is in a class being taught by these teachers, if something was to go wrong the teacher that is there can respond the right way. Even if the teacher that is responding were to become tired while administering the CPR and getting the heart to pump or the lungs to be filled with air so that the child can become alert, there are other members of staff that can roll over into assisting your child in making sure they are resuscitated as quickly as possible,” she explained.

“When a person falls out, they have about 10 minutes. What you do within the life of that first 10 minutes is very, very critical. A lot of times, we have to wait for the ambulance to reach and even in training they would say to us, if the person that was on watch knew from the instance exactly what to do and how to keep that person alive and alert while they are on their way to the hospital, that would help so many people. That is why we don’t have as much success stories.

“It was then my thought process to create an entire staff of first responders so that when trauma takes place, no one panics, no one falls out and faints. Everyone is calm, level-headed and knows exactly what to do with the child,” said the principal.

“We know how to administer CPR, we know how to use the AED machine and that is the defibrillator that gets the heart pumping and we also know basic first-aid. No teacher is going to push a panic button, no one in the office is going to push a panic button because we see a traumatic situation taking place. We are all now trained to know how to respond and to know what information to give the ambulance dispatcher, with a calm and level head.”

Knowles informed that fortunately, the school has not experienced any tragic incidents thus far, but they are prepared if an accident happens. She furthered that becoming first responders has become very beneficial to the staff.

“Thankfully, there has been no events and we are a school filled with a whole lot of intercessors and so, we do pray that there never has to be an event. But we are all super confident that if there is an unfortunate event, everyone knows safety first and we know what to do,” she assured.

“In terms of the school life, it (being certified) causes us to be more alert. It alerts me to be more community minded and look and see what is going on in my community. It causes you to take on a bit of a responsible mind set not just for the school, but for the community at large.

“Even on international level, because with our certifications any one now, whether locally or internationally, you can log on to www.cprverified.org and you can look up at our code. We are certified on global standards, and that just attracts a whole different type of clientele to you.

“When you go the extra mile to certify yourself in that way, people feel comfortable around you not only professionally, but in that medical field. People will start to think ‘you are thinking about my child, you are thinking ahead of time about every possible scenario that can exist with my child, if I put them in your care while I am at work and I can’t get there in time.’ The teachers here know what to do; they know how to respond, they know how to breathe into the lungs. And so, when you do things like that, it just changes the name of the game,” the principal expressed.

A number of the newly certified first responders shared excitement over their latest accomplishments.

K3 Teacher Monet Evans said, “We did the First Aid CPR and I think it is very important, especially as a teacher. It helps, because if you have a situation in the classroom it helps you to better deal with children just in case they have an accident or a seizure; you would be more aware and well equipped.”

Teacher of K4, Rochelle Braynen said, “For me First Aid and CPR is very important. It prepares you for real life situations and scenarios. I am a mother and there was a situation where a child was to the point of choking, so at least I know or knew what it was I had to do. You don’t know what will happen to the children or even to our own coworkers; you could just be walking down the street and randomly something happens to an adult, so it really prepares you for emergencies that come our way.”

Physical Education Teacher Gregory Munroe expressed, “In the unlikely event that something does happen, heaven forbid, we do want to be prepared and be able to take care of the child or the person that may be in a state of emergency.

“This is what Freeport Gospel Chapel stands for; it is all about the kids, making sure they are safe while they are in the hands of the teachers, because we are the parents while the kids are away from home. So, we just want to make sure they are safe and good to go.”

Music Teacher Bradley Thompson said, “I thought this course was very worthwhile, because of our environment. Each of us is in different classes and since I am a music teacher, I have a lot of kids coming through; therefore, I would need to know how to handle an emergency instead of having to run to call someone else.

“So, I would need to know what to do in terms of emergency. We really learned a lot from the instructor. He did a good job in training, because a lot of things I did not know. There are some things you see on television, but to really see it explained and knowing where to press on the chest or underneath. Also, how to use your arms and apply it on the side … it’s a lot of different information that we got that was beneficial as well.

“I am proud of the school for taking this initiative and getting all of us trained,” said Thompson.