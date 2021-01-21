Females elevated to top RBPF posts

WOMEN ELEVATED – Female officers were elevated to senior positions of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) in 2020, said Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle. Pictured are Deputy Commissioner Ismella Delancy (left) and Assistant Commissioner Loretta Mackey (right). (PHOTOS COURTESY OF RBFP)

In the past year, 2020, women have made significant strides in law enforcement, boasted Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, in his recent annual report to the nation.

While the yearly document speaks a lot to crime statistics in the country overall, Rolle singled out the women, including former press liaison officer for Grand Bahama Loretta Mackey, who has been elevated to Assistant Commissioner of Police, for their contributions to success of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF).

“During 2020, women have made significant strides within the executive leadership of the force. We have witnessed the ascension of police women to key positions within the Force, including Deputy Commissioner Ismella Delancy and Assistant Commissioner Loretta Mackey to the Executive Team.

“In addition, we now have female officers in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department, in Shanta Knowles; Central Commander Mary Mitchell; Eastern Commander Linda Moxey; Public Safety Commander Maxine Leary-Rolle; Family Islands District Commander Dellareece Ferguson; Grand Bahama District Public Safety Commander Kimberly Taylor; Human Resources Director Patrona Bethel; and Forensic Science Director Rochelle Deleveaux,” Rolle revealed.

This another position, he emphasized.

“Of particular note, is the appointment of Assistant Superintendent Chavonne Dames, the first female police officer to be appointed as Police Liaison to the United States, to be stationed in the Consulate in Miami,” he added.

Noting that his policing plan for 2021 will be released in due course, Rolle commended the officers of the Force for successfully executing the 2020 Policing Plan.

“Our most notable highlight for 2020 was the overall reduction in crime. The men and women of the force performed at an exceptional level and were able to accomplish this feat in a number of ways.

“They are to be commended. We kept communities safe by providing high police visibility throughout the Commonwealth as a crime deterrent strategy. We ran daily operations that targeted hotspots and prolific offenders as a daily crime preventative measure.

“We restructured the mobile division with additional officers and launched the Operational Command, putting more police patrols throughout New Providence and Grand Bahama,” he said.

He noted also that numerous search warrants were executed and persons on outstanding warrants of arrest, were detained.

“We conducted road checks and engaged in aggressive stop and search tactics to remove illegal firearms and dangerous drugs from the streets of The Bahamas.”

As for the statistical reports on dangerous drugs and firearms retrieved throughout the country during 2020, Rolle stated: “Notably, we seized 279 illegal firearms, 4,044 rounds of ammunition, and charged 178 persons for possession of illegal firearms. We seized 4,301 pounds of marijuana, 1,505 marijuana plants and 165 pounds of cocaine. As a result, we arrested 1,383 suspects and charged 1,120 persons for possession of dangerous drugs. We invested in training and improved our case file preparation process resulting in higher conviction rates.

“We continue to demonstrate compassion to victims of serious crimes, and conducted 101 family meetings, 151 telephone call follow-ups and 95 agency referrals for counseling,” said the commissioner.

Additionally, he informed of the continuous collaboration with fellow law enforcement agencies, inclusive of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, The Bahamas Department of Immigration, and the Bahamas Customs Department, all working in tandem to combat crime.

“I thank each of these agencies’ leaders and teams for their continued support,” said Rolle.