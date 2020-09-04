Feeding initiative provides hot meal for over 100 residents

FEEDING INITIATIVE – Apostle Kenneth Miller (left) and Clarise Pinder (right), proprietor of Clarise’s Kitchen and Niyah’s Snack Shop, recently partnered for a feeding imitative that fed over 100 persons. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

A local church and two business establishments recently joined forces to initiate a feeding program, where over 100 persons were fed a hot lunch free of charge.

The feeding program, according to Senior Pastor of Exodus Global Church Apostle Kenneth A. Miller, is one the church along with its partners – Clarise’s Kitchen and Niyah’s Snack Shop – intend to continue hosting moving forward.

“Today is actually our third time doing an initiative. Considering that we are in the pandemic, we saw the need to give back to the community as a church. Working with Mrs. Clarise Pinder of Clarise’s Kitchen and Niyah’s Snack Shop, in the past, and seeing her heart for the Garden Villas community, it was no better opportunity to get to work with a mother who loves the community,” said Miller.

“Today, our goal was actually to feed 50 people and the Lord miraculously sent the opportunities and the finances for us to feed 100 people. If I know Mrs. Pinder is involved, it was a little bit over that range. This is just the beginning of something major, to give back to the community and to help those who are in need,” he added.

“Niyah’s Snack Shop has been opened for a year and has such sentimental value attached to it, considering that it was the first company birthed here amongst the sister company Clarise’s Kitchen. Niyah’s Snack Shop has contributed in multiple ways through our feeding initiative, whether it was through donation of water or whether it was through monetary assistance.

“At this particular time, as simple as making sure persons were guided properly over to Clarise’s Kitchen; ensuring that someone would have something to drink along with their meal, Niyah’s Snack Shop continues to stand strong in giving back to the community,” Miller noted.

Pinder, who is proprietor of both establishments, said it was a blessing for her to give back to the community which she loves.

“I started this feeding program every first of the year, because God has blessed me so much. I believe that when God blesses you, you should always give back and I love people,” she added.

“So many people came; we showed them love, and they were so grateful for the food. Apostle Miller and I wanted to do this to feed people because as a community, Freeport is really in need.”

Noting that there is a gentleman who lives at the rear of her business establishment that is truly in need, Pinder said that she feeds him daily and on the day of the free lunch feeding program was no exception.

“My heart goes out to him; I cry for him often. Every day I feed him, and I wish that there is someone that can help him. Whenever he is there, he drags himself to the door and is so appreciative for the food.

“I do not know who else is out there in need like him, but we need to help one another. Sometimes God put things on Earth to see how much we care for one another; to see how we really care for one another.

“I thank Apostle Miller, and I thank God for blessing me with health and strength, so that I am able to do this and continue doing this on greater levels for people.

“As it is almost back to school time, there are so many parents that have not been working; the kids need funds and I wish that my reach can just go above and beyond through the grace of God,” concluded Pinder.