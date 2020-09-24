Falcons’ Boys Club donates electronic tablets to members

GIVEAWAY – Continuing to provide mentorship to young men on the island of Grand Bahama, the Falcons’ Boys Club hosted its annual Back-to-School Giveaway this past Saturday, September 19, where 80 young men received school supplies. Also participating in the giveaway was Martha Mackey POWER (People Organizing With Effective Results) Team Vice President, Northern Region. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Continuing to provide mentorship to young men on the island of Grand Bahama, the Falcons’ Boys Club hosted its annual Back-to-School Giveaway this past Saturday, September 19.

As virtual learning has become the new normal for many students returning to school this academic year, 80 members of the club received electronic tablets and other supplies in preparation for the new school term.

In a drive-through fashion, adhering to the COVID-19 health protocols, the presentations put enormous smiles on the faces of the young men as well as their parents and guardians, who expressed appreciation.

According to Falcons’ Boys Club Founder Darrin Rolle, the massive giveaway would not have been possible without the continued support of generous sponsors who continue to believe in the club and what it stands for.

“Thanks to our sponsors we were able to help about 80 boys from the club with computer tablets, uniforms and tennis; all courtesy of our sponsors.

“The tablets that these young boys are receiving are state of the art. All of the technology that they need is on it. I am just so thankful that these companies have bent over backwards to purchase these items that we are giving out today. This is no cheap venture; these companies have invested near $8,000.00 for what you see taking place here today.

“What we are trying to do here on the island of Grand Bahama, we are mentoring for free, but these companies are the ones that are making the investment for it to be free.

“These young men are going to be happy today. The parents are elated because this was something that they might have had to stretch their budget just to be able to get. For it to take place with the kindness of the hearts of these individuals, I am just thankful.

“Please support the Falcons’ Boys Club. Nobody knows how far this initiative will go. If you know of any companies that are able to help us please let us know We were only able to help about 80 boys today, but we have a total of 120 boys in the club. If you know of any companies that want to help us help the remaining boys please speak to me and we will gladly line those boys up,” Rolle added.

Parent of a Falcons’ Boys Club Member Sharell Lockhart expressed her profound gratitude to the club and the positive impact it continues to have on her son.

“As a parent, I can honestly say I am thankful for the Falcons’ Boys Club, Mr. Darrin Rolle and Mr. Lionel Morley, for the impact that they have on the life of my son. As a single parent it is difficult at times, dealing with the nuances with our children, particularly young men in our society today.

“More than having the donation made of the tablet that will get him prepared for virtual classes, just the sheer impact that they have in terms of teaching him how to play basketball and dealing with him on a holistic level, is appreciated. Ensuring that he is spiritually, academically and socially well adjusted means a lot to me as a parent. I just want to tell them thank you very much, and to the sponsors as well,” Lockhart said.

Andera Ferguson also thanked Rolle and the Falcons’ Boys Club for the donation. Her brother was a recipient.

“I think Mr. Rolle is doing a great job with the boys. My brother didn't have a tablet or a laptop and I think that the initiative is very good. Now, he has one thanks to this outreach. I really appreciate it and am very grateful.”

Recipient David Bartlett commented on the donation, thanking all that made it possible for him to receive the tablet.

“I would like to thank the Falcons’ Boys Club leaders, Mr. Darrin Rolle and Mr. Lionel Morley, and the other assistant coaches and mentors for working with me; helping me to reach my new heights athletically, academically and spiritually. I certainly appreciate being chosen to receive the tablet for the furthering of my education virtually.”

Also on hand to assist with the giveaway was Martha Mackey POWER (People Organizing With Effective Results) Team Vice President, Northern Region.

Mackey noted that it was great to be a part of the exercise, giving back to the youngsters as they prepare to return to the classroom and for virtually learning.

She added that the POWER Team is also preparing for Bahamas Public Service Union (BPSU) elections, which is scheduled for September 29.