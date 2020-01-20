Falcons Boys’ Club celebrating 23 years of impacting lives of young men

CELEBRATION PLANS – The Falcons Boys’ Club is celebrating 23 years of impacting the lives of young men throughout the island and Founder Darrin Rolle, along with partners and sponsors announced plans for a Fun Day on Saturday, January 25. Rolle is pictured seated at centre with partners and sponsors. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

The Falcons Boys’ Club has reached a milestone of 23 years and Founder and Mentor, Darrin Rolle, and his team are preparing to host a fun celebratory day for his club members and guests.

Rolle expressed during a press conference held at the Champs Mission Community Centre on Thursday, January 16, that the club was not only created to provide young males an opportunity to travel and play basketball, but to also live a life of positivity derived from the club’s standard of living and morals.

Grooming and raising thousands of young men throughout the island, Rolle thanked his sponsors for their support thus far and shared further details on the Fun Day scheduled for Saturday, January 25.

“Twenty-three years ago, as teachers – myself, Oswald Simmons and Kirkwood Young – started The Falcons Boys’ Club for young men as a traveling programme for the summer, in an effort of providing an opportunity for them to travel and play the game basketball.

“This programme began with boys ages eight to 18 and continues to work with young men from Grades 2 through 12. From the various schools throughout the Island of Grand Bahama, this programme runs coincidingly with the high school’s school year from September until June, every year on Saturday mornings from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon,” Rolle explained.

“Today, we would like to say how thankful we are to announce that The Falcon Boys’ Club is celebrating 23 years of mentoring young men, for free, throughout the Islands of The Bahamas. Today, along with our many partners, several of whom are present, will announce plans for our Fun Day and Anniversary celebration, which is scheduled for Saturday, January 25 at the Champs Community Centre near the Hawksbill Gas Station.

“That day is going to be a very special Fun Day and the Champs Community Centre is coming alive. Hopefully, by the end of June this centre will be dedicated,” revealed Rolle, “And, we will begin to push the second piece of property to continue to do what it is that we believe, is important to reach our young men.”

He added that the young men who attend the celebration will receive gifts until supplies last.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. I would like to say thank you to Royal Caribbean for coming on board as a major sponsor of this programme along with Aliv, CL & H Services Limited, Syngad Services, Frecon, Caribbean Bottling Co., Kelly’s Bakery, Sawyer’s Food Supplies, Candid Security, Curley Tail Services, Champs Missions, Freeport Oil, Atlantic Paper, Subway, Equinor, Quality Auto, Bahamas Relief Cruise, Grand Bahama Port Authority, Jags International, Rotary Clubs, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Bahamas Sanitary and Engineering and the Rotary Club.

“We want to say how thankful we are for this opportunity to be able to assist Grand Bahama and being able to mentor our young boys. The Falcons Boys’ Club is a programme geared towards one thing and that one thing is, to use the opportunity to be able to help build the young men in our community. We believe that building youth is better than mending men.”

A supporter for many years, Senior Aliv Champion Talia Wildgoose-Davis spoke on behalf of the company and said that assisting the club a meaningful one.

“It gives us great pleasure to be a part of such a notable achievement. Darrin Rolle and by extension The Falcons Boys’ Club have undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the lives of so many young men here on Grand Bahama. Our partnership with this organization underscores our commitment to encouraging positive community initiatives and youth development throughout The Bahamas.

“Aliv has stated time-and-time again that we are more than just a mobile telecommunication company. We wholeheartedly believe in community engagement and we know whenever we invest in our youth, particularly our young men, it impacts the entire community and produces a better society.

“We are always striving to achieve and be the best and that is why we align ourselves with the best. Darrin, we hope that you remain dedicated and steadfast to the great work that you do throughout the island and by extension, throughout the country. We are delighted to partner with this organization and we look forward to continuing our relationship with you and the Falcons Boys’ Club as it expands,” said Wildgoose-Davis.

Representing Sawyer’s Food Supplies was Neko Grant, who noted, “Mr. Sandy Sawyer, the President and CEO of Sawyer’s Food Supplies is extremely pleased with the work that Mr. Rolle is doing in the community, with the young men. So, this afternoon he sends his congratulations and best wishes and asked me to assure Mr. Rolle of his continued support, as he works with the young men in the community of Grand Bahama.”

Sponsor and supporter, Candid Security President and CEO, Cleveland Duncombe congratulated Rolle and encouraged him to continue his pursuit in impacting the lives of young men.

“Candid Security is proud and we congratulate Mr. Rolle and all the hard work that he has been doing with the boys here on the Island of Grand Bahama. We wish him and the club every success in pursuing another 23 years,” said Duncombe.

Speaking on behalf of all the Rotary Clubs in Grand Bahama was Stephen Gunn, who highlighted the importance of working as a team and described Rolle as an influencer of just that.

“We would like to congratulate The Falcons Boys’ Club for its many years of hard work, dedication and effort in our community … their motto of building youths is better than mending men and that couldn’t be more true, especially in these days. His team – Mr. Lionel Morley, Philllip Wedderburn and the various sponsors and people who have assisted, go a long way in making a team that is able to achieve the results that they desire.

“Team is spelt T-E-A-M, which can be an acronym for together everyone achieves more. When people come together and work together, it’s amazing how much we can achieve. The Rotary Club have been pleased to have been working with The Falcons Boys’ Club, which is now in its 23rd year. We want to encourage Darrin and his team to continue their efforts, because the results that they are achieving is far reaching further than anyone can imagine,” said Gunn.