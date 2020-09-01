Face-to-face instructional slated learning for students

JEFFREY LLOYD, Minister of Education

Grand Bahama students attending government and private-operated schools for the 2020/2021 term, will do so with face-to-face instructional learning, said the Minister of Education, Jeffery Lloyd.

Noting that traditional learning has been distorted due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Lloyd alluded that there is no ‘one size fits all’ approach for the modes in which learning will commence within the country, as each island is, and, will be forced to adapt to various modes on educational learning practices.

As for Grand Bahama, Lloyd announced on Monday (August 31), that face-to-face learning will resume, both in public and private learning institutions, beginning at regular times on Monday October 5.

“My dear Bahamians, our polices and plans for the reopening of schools have been developed, by following best practices as outlined by the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention. In particular, I wish to acknowledge the contributions the Environmental Monitoring and Risk Assessment Division (EMRAD) that is within the Department of Environmental Health Services," said the minister.

Referring to a previous communication made in the House of Assembly back in July, Lloyd continued:



“During my July 2 HoA presentation, I announced plans for the reopening of schools were slated for Monday. September 21, 2020. I stated that the ministry will monitor the developments of COVID-19 and will adjust accordingly.

“In the reopening of schools for the 2020/2021 school year, it is quite evident that one size does not fit all. Cognizant of this fact, the Department of Education decides to follow, carefully, the latest development on the health front. We all know that The Bahamas is an archipelago with different environments, different schools, different districts, different islands.

“One size, therefore, does not fit all. What works best in one scenario may not be best for another. Of course, the ideal arrangement for our children is the face-to-face model, especially those in the pre-primary, primary and even middle years.

“This face-to-face model guarantees their most effective social, emotional, intellectual, physical, cultural and spiritual development. It is the least disruptive to the established routine of our students, parents and our instructional leaders.

“Since that July 2 announcement, there has been a substantial increase in the infection rate throughout the country. Consequently, that has forced the Department of Education to engage in more urgent planning and consideration.

“Therefore, I announce today, that the targeted opening date for schools across The Bahamas is Monday, October 5, 2020 at the usual time. This goes for all schools, both public and private.

“As I stated before, one size does not fit all; thus, schools on the islands of New Providence, Abaco and Eleuthera will open in a completely virtual environment. That is, online, while schools on Grand Bahama and all other islands will open face-to-face.

“This delay allows the ministry and parents and caregivers the opportunity to secure the needed device for the full participation of all involved in the teaching and learning process. There is also the need to complete the installation of the adequate level of Internet service needed for connectivity to the department’s virtual platform for thousands of students who now remain at home in both the public and private education sectors.”

While the mode of educational practices is forced to transform, particularly for those that will engage in virtual learning at the onset, Lloyd reminded parents and guardians to secure relevant devices to ensure their wards have access to online learning platforms.

“As parents would have purchased books and other instructional material for their children in the past, this school year, we encourage them to purchase a device (tablet, computer) instead, that is a priority. The Ministry has partnered with local service providers and vendors to ensure that parents are able to purchase the device at a reasonable cost. Parents are able to access recommended device specifications on the ministry’s website and Facebook page,” he said.

For students who will not have access to devices, Internet connectivity or both, for whatever reason, Lloyd further acknowledged that the ministry will provide for them resource instructional packages to be collected from their respective schools by their parents which will in turn be returned to the schools for grading by teachers on a weekly basis.

“As we know, the competent authority recently relaxed lockdown restrictions on Grand Bahama, New Providence and a number of family islands. Persons now are generally free to move about with regularity throughout The Bahamas in accordance, with of course health and safety protocols as mandated by the government.

“We recognize that online learning is new for many of our parents and, it may provide logistical challenges for some who may be concerned with childcare needs while both parents work any from home. We recognize that our schools provide critical support services that will allow parents to return to, with a greater peace of mind, knowing that their children are in a safe environment.

“While our schools owe a duty of care to its students, and have been carrying that out, we are also aware that the duty of care transfers over to parents once those students have left our campuses. The reality is this, due to COVID-19 parents are now faced with having to oversee the instructional responsibility of their children and, due to persistent health concerns on some islands, the duty of care will continue to rest upon the shoulders of our parents for a much greater period of time.

“The MOE is committed to doing its part in supporting our parents by ensuring that our public libraries are equipped with the necessary health and safety protocols as well as the Internet capability in order to provide an alternative study space for students to access remote learning,” said the minister.

He concluded that the MOE is also collaborating with both churches and civic organizations to consider aiding parents by providing a safe space for children of their members as well as those in their surrounding community, to safely gather and access online learning platforms.

“I am also pleased to report that the Department of Social Services has also undertaken to assist in expanding the accessibility of all children to the virtual school. The Ministry of Social Services will be providing Internet access at all Department of Social Services and Urban Renewal Centers, to assist those clients as that Ministry continues its digitization efforts. The use of these hotspots will also be made available for our students who require connectivity to the virtual schools,” expressed Lloyd.