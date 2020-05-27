Essential services personnel lauded

TREATED TO LUNCH – the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team celebrated EMS Week and members of the POWER (People Organizing With Effective Results) Team, treated their fellow essential services comrades to lunch. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Risking their lives and those of their family members, National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) throughout the country along with other frontline workers, continue to answer the call of public service.

This past week, as the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team celebrated EMS Week and members of the POWER (People Organizing With Effective Results) Team, treated their fellow essential services comrades to lunch.

The small token of appreciation was to say, ‘Thank you,’ for the continued service, particularly at this time, as the COVID-19 virus continues to cripple life as the world once knew it.

Presidential Candidate, Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU), Alexander Burrows Jr. shared with this daily that it was important for him and fellow members of the POWER Team to visit the EMS staff, to show them their appreciation during this difficult time.

“The team, first of all, came together as a unit. We wanted to do something just to show a very small act of kindness to the persons who are on the frontline against COVID-19. Being a frontline worker myself, I understand the importance feeling the gratitude when someone offers to assist.

“The POWER Team is a national team comprising of members from both New Providence and Grand Bahama. What we did was co-ordinate the effort to be able to give back to our Emergency Medical Services (EMS) technicians in New Providence, and to do the same thing here on Grand Bahama,” Burrows explained.

“This is just a small token of our appreciation for those persons at the front line,” he added.

In terms of his candidacy for the top post of the BPSU, he continued: “We are approaching our union’s election, which is supposed to be slated for the end of September 2020. We want to ask those persons who are members of our organization, to give us an opportunity to serve them.

“Not so many years ago, I lamented we were the fastest dying union in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. We believe that we have a combination of individuals who possess qualities of sincerity, compassion, dedication towards the craft of trade unionism and, we want to provide that to our membership, finally, by turning our union around,” maintained Burrows.

National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) Manager for Grand Bahama Solomon Strachan, thanked Burrows and the POWER Team for the visit and lunch.

“Obviously, we would just like to thank Mr. Burrows and the POWER Team for their kind gesture towards us. It is always good when individuals from the community can just come back and say those two words (‘Thank you’), that are so powerful.

“On behalf of myself and my team here I would just like to again thank them for what they did, for their concern. It will certainly go a long way in providing some morale for the individuals that we have in our department,” concluded Strachan.