EMRHS students adjusting to COVID-19 procedures

CHESTER COOPER, Principal at the Eight Miler Rock High School

Principal of Eight Mile Rock High School (EMRHS) Chester Cooper said that the students at his institution are adapting to the ‘new norm’ in a COVID-19 environment.

While the strict health and safety protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health (MOH) are enforced, Copper, in a recent interview with this daily, noted that it was a transition that they all embraced, to ensure the well-being of all on campus.

“It has been an adjustment, but they are adapting. Starting from the beginning of the year we had certain protocols in place that we were not used to, and so, it took a while. However, many of them were cooperative in terms of understanding the need to socially distance, consistently wear their masks and sanitize.

“It has also been rather expensive as well, because a sanitizer is not cheap. We have to have sanitizers in every classroom, every office, throughout the corridors; everywhere, to ensure that our protocols are followed,” said the principal.

As for the EMRHS Administration and staff, Cooper had this to say: “The staff members here have been excellent; very cooperative with what we want to do. We started the year off with our staff actually floating and so, the staff (teachers) are walking from class-to-class. It is not easy to walk around with books, laptops and projectors, but they have been wonderful. They understand the type of environment that we are in now, and what we must do to stay safe.

“As you can see, all of the staff and students are wearing their masks; we have a rule that all persons are to keep left while in the corridors to ensure proper spacing between persons,” he shared.

Cooper noted that the classes are also a little smaller now.

“We have reduced the class sizes from 30 per class to about 18 to 20 students per class. Of course, that more or less compounded our problem of teacher shortage. We are still waiting on teachers to come in; but in the meantime, we are trying to make up and do what we can do because we are happy that the kids are back in school.

“We try to use every minute to be as productive as possible. Administration, myself, we all have classes to make up for the shortfall, to ensure that they receive an education,” he added.

Cooper said that with the uncertainty that exists, they have no idea when another “shut down” will be announced.

“So, we try to take advantage of every minute,” informed the principal.

Questioned as to whether all grade levels are presently engaging in face-to-face learning at the school, he answered: “Yes, we are doing Grades 7 through 12, with face-to-face instruction.

“We did not do the hybrid (model) because a lot of our kids do not have the devices and those who have devices, perhaps do not have internet at home. The last time that we shut down (last school term) a lot of our kids did not benefit and so, they spent their last few months without any form of formal education.

“That was not good and so, now we are pushing for face-to-face five days per week, to ensure that our kids get the best education possible and that there is no lapse or break in their education,” concluded Cooper.