EMR youngsters treated to gifts

The Pride of Grand Bahama #7 Prince Hall Affiliated, held is Fifth Annual Toy Drive in the community of Eight Mile Rock on Saturday, December 19.

This year’s event was a collaborative effort with Skye’s the Limit Construction Company.

Children from throughout the Eight Mile Rock community were afforded the opportunity to share in some joyous moments given the trying times the island as experienced with Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19.

Stops were made in Bartlett Hill, Hanna Hill, Pinedale, Russell Town, Jones Town, and Sea Grape.

Special thanks are extended to Harmony Lodge #25 PHA, Spartan Construction, Compass Couriers, GB logistics, Computer Kingdom, and TT Rentals for their part in making this event a success.