EMR male on attempted rape of elderly female

ATTEMPTED RAPE CHARGE – Thirty-six-year old Eric Strachan (center) of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock was charged before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson on Thursday, February 18, on the charge of attempted rape. He is expected back in court on May 19, 2021. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Thirty-six-year old Eric Strachan of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock was escorted into Freeport Magistrate’s court #1, Thursday, February 18, to appear before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson on the charge of attempted rape.

Ferguson informed the accused that on February 15, 2021, it was alleged that he did attempt to have sex with a 74-year-old female, without her consent.

The defendant, who had no legal representation, was questioned whether or not he understood the charge before him?

He responded, “Yes, your worship.”

Ferguson continued by informing Strachan that due to the serious nature of the offense, he would not be required to enter a plea and a Preliminary Inquiry (PI) would be held to determine whether or not he would answer to the charge before him.

Again, she questioned if he understood, to which he responded, “yes.”

Prosecutor Inspector Sawyer, while addressing the court expressed that the prosecution would be objecting to bail as the defendant did have antecedents of a similar nature, the particulars of which he furnished to the court.

Sawyer added that it was the prosecution’s intention to serve a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI) on the defendant, within the next three months.

Strachan in turn, asked Ferguson how he could go about receiving bail. She advised him that bail would not be granted in her court; however, he may apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

When provided with a bail application, Strachan made a plea to Ferguson. “I am not a good reader. I am asking if you would let my mother fill out the form for me?”

The defendant also requested the following: “I ask that you give me some time to have my mother help me sign my bail application, before you send me up to Fox Hill (Bahamas Department of Correctional Service, BDCS)."

Ferguson told Strachan that she would grant him one day to have the form completed, before he was remanded to the BDCS.

Subsequently, the matter was adjourned until May 19, 2021.

Ironically, this was not Strachan first court appearance in relation to attempting to rape a senior female.

Back in 2010, Strachan appeared before Magistrate Gwen Claude on the charge of rape. At that time, the alleged victim was a 69-year-old woman.

In September 2011, Strachan was found guilty of one count of rape and was sentenced to prison. This daily was reliably informed that he was recently released from prison.