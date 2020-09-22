EMR male charged with shop breaking

James Toussaint, 35, of Bartlett Hill, Eight Mile Rock had his day in court Friday, September 18 when he was arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court on three counts of shop breaking and stealing.

Toussaint pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to serve 14 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Toussaint’s court appearance stemmed from several incidents reported to authorities between July and September 2020, whereby a number of shop breaking and stealing incidents.

Additionally, on Saturday, September 19 shortly before 9:00 p.m., police officers, while conducting patrols in the William’s Town area, were informed that a female was in the sea attempting to take her own life.

According to the police report: “Family members, bystanders and officers assisted in the matter. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were called to the scene and transported the female to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where she is under doctors’ care.”

Also, on Saturday, September 19 shortly before 9:00 p.m., it was reported that an alteration occurred in Port Lucaya between a group of males, which resulted in one of them receiving stab wounds to the hand and upper arm.

The victim was transported to the RMH where he was listed in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

In crime news from Bimini, police are investigating a shooting incident that took place on Saturday, September 19.

According to officials: “Shortly before 11:00 p.m., police were called to the Bimini Clinic, where a male reported that while at a local resort, sitting in his vehicle, he was approached by a man known to him, who produced a handgun and opened fire on him.”

His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

The following morning – Sunday, September 20 – the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting, turned himself into the Alice Town Police Station.

Investigations are continuing into these matters.