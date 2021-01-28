Emergency Orders extension debated

ETENSION DEBATE – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis opened the debate on the extension of the state of emergency and emergency orders, in the House of Assembly on Wednesday. (PHOTO: BIS)

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis on Wednesday, January 27, opened the debate in the House of Assembly to extend the state of emergency, and the emergency orders to the end of May.

“When we last extended these measures, I was shocked and disappointed by the Opposition (Progressive Liberal Party),” said the nation’s leader.

“In the middle of the worst emergency in our modern history the Opposition opposed the legal emergency measures we used to save lives. Their opposition to life-saving measures was one of the lowest points in that party’s history.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is the worst crisis in our modern history. It has killed our family, friends and neighbors, all of whom we continue to mourn. It has caused exceptional harm to our economy. You can see what it is doing around the world. The official global death total is more than two million, with around 100 million confirmed cases.

“However, it is thought these numbers underestimate the lives lost and people infected. Bahamians know this is an emergency,” said the PM.

"Bahamians know that in extraordinary times, extraordinary measures must be taken to save lives,” he added.

Dr. Minnis said that the measures the government seeks to extend are not per se a particular measure or set of measures.

“They give the government the ability to act to preserve public health. We have used those measures to ensure masks are worn. We have used those measures to prevent mass gatherings, which serve as super-spreader events.

“Those measures helped us stop the first wave at the beginning of the pandemic. Those measures helped us stop the second wave, which was even more severe. We need these measures to continue to keep Bahamians safe.”

Minnis added that while the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country has decreased significantly compared to months past, the threat of the disease is far from over.

“Let me be very clear with this point, the pandemic is not over. Though there is light on the horizon, because vaccines are slowly starting to reach more countries, we still have a long way to go before we get back to normal.

“The Bahamas has had many months of low COVID-19 numbers. Our health guidelines are working; the emergency measures are working; and the Bahamian people are complying with the rules,” he said.

Commending the Bahamian people for their discipline, Dr. Minnis said that the citizenry must remain disciplined to keep the numbers low.

“We must also be realistic. With new strains circulating, it is quite possible for us to have additional waves before our population is vaccinated. We cannot, under any circumstances, let our guard down. The more we abide by the measures, the more we prevent a greater resurgence of the virus. We cannot become complacent and think the pandemic is over just because we have had a few good months,” the PM said.

Alluding that the PLP’s opposition to the previous extension would have left the country with increased numbers of COVID-19 cases, Dr. Minnis said: “Let us think for a moment what their opposition to the emergency order would have meant. If there were no emergency orders, we could not mandate the wearing of masks and other life-saving measures. This could have led to many more infections and illness. This could have led to many more deaths.

“This could have led to the collapse of our health care system. If there were no emergency measures, then everyone could have mass gatherings such as large parties and huge weddings; crowded clubs could be packed with people face-to-face all night. If a surge emerged on an island, under the Opposition’s policy, we would have no authority to act quickly to prevent the spread.

“A government under the direction of the Leader of the Opposition would sit and watch a disaster.

“By opposing the emergency measures, the opposition was advancing a policy of chaos, sickness, suffering and death. It is sad to see the position that party has taken in such a crisis. We are acting and making the tough decisions to save lives. Yet, they oppose us at every turn just trying to be popular. Their reckless and irresponsible positions are a danger to the country,” said Minnis.

The PM said that the policies the FNM (Free National Movement) Government advanced "these 10-plus months" have worked to beat back waves of the virus and save Bahamians.

“As a result, our country is currently one of the countries doing better from a health perspective. The Opposition would not even acknowledge this success. Their tactic is to politicize everything and to oppose for opposing sake.

“As a government we take advice from the best Bahamian experts led by Dr. Dhal-Regis and the medical team at the Ministry of Health. We have a good team all Bahamians should be proud of. We also consult widely with the private sector, civic organizations and religious leaders," he said.

Dr. Minnis went on to add that the fight against COVID-19 in the country is far from over and the government will do all in its power to combat the deadly disease.

“As we have throughout the pandemic, my government will continue to use this authority responsibly. Currently, in many of our islands there are few to no restrictions. Bahamians are mostly able to go about their lives, with few restrictions because our numbers are currently low.

“We only use restrictions to slow the virus when there is a problem. We strike a balance between the need to keep Bahamians safe and the need for people to make a living. The tightening-and-loosening policy has worked. It will take various behaviors and innovations to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Vaccinations, new medicines, new rapid tests and continued masking will all play roles in concluding this difficult period. Until then we must remain committed to the public health guidance that has protected us thus far.

“I am proud of the Bahamian people,” said the prime minister.

According to EndCoronavirus (ECV) (www.endcoronavirus.org), an international volunteer coalition of over 4,000 scientists, community organizers and others, as of December 19, The Bahamas was one of 27 countries listed as having “largely tamed the COVID-19 pandemic.”