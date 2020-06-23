Emergency Orders extended to July, in relaxed conditions

EMERGENCY ORDERS EXTENDED – Quite a few Government’s Emergency Powers restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been lifted; however, the Orders has been extended to the end of July said, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis. (PHOTO: TNG)

While quite a few Government’s Emergency Powers restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been lifted, the order has been extended to the end of July.

This is the case, according to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis who made the announcement (Monday, June 22), while giving his support to the 2020/2021 Budget in the House of Assembly.

The nation’s leader informed that following discussions with the executive team of the Medical Association of The Bahamas to discuss COVID-19 travel protocols and other matters related to the disease, “The Emergency Powers are to be extended through the month of July 2020.

“Effective today, Monday, June 22, curfew hours are to be amended from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. In other words, Mr. Speaker, the curfew will move from the usual 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. It is only one hour but that is necessary. As I progress, you will see that as certain sectors of society are opened, that additional time is necessary. As I speak, you will appreciate.”

He continued: “Businesses may now operate until 8:00 p.m. I also wish to state that PCR COVID-19 negative tests and completed health forms will be required of all visitors, Bahamians and residents entering or returning to The Bahamas. These PCR COVID-19 tests have to be taken within a 10-day window before travel to The Bahamas.

“An exception to require a negative PCR COVID-19 test will be made for short travel periods of 72 hours or less, for Bahamians and residents. However, upon return to The Bahamas, these individuals may have to be quarantined for 14 days based on a determination by the Ministry of Health.”

Explaining the reasoning behind the exception, the prime minister said: “This is essential because there are certain groups of Bahamians who may have intentions of flying into the United States, for one day or a 36-hour trip, but the test takes 48 hours. That means they would either have to extend their period of time, because they would have not obtained the test and subsequently cannot return. But if they insist that they must go, they can return but they will be quarantined, because they have entered the realm of the hotspots.”

While he acknowledged that many Bahamians are eager to travel as restrictions are now being relaxed, Dr. Minnis encouraged Bahamians and residents alike to embrace and take advantage of the offerings that exist right here at home throughout the Family Islands.

“Mr. Speaker, I would encourage Bahamians who want to spend some time abroad, that they should invest and spend their monies in the Family Islands. There are nice opportunities, nice hotels, environmentally friendly, fresh air, beaches are open. You can go horseback riding. You can do many things. I encourage Bahamians to visit our Family Islands so that you will see the beauty that we have within our own shores,” said the PM.

In terms of the relaxed restrictions for businesses, the prime minister announced that indoor eating at restaurants will be allowed, with physical distancing required; sanitization and mask wearing by all staff at all times; and also patrons when entering and exiting the establishment.

He added that seating will be based on 50 percent occupancy.

“We are commencing with 50 percent occupancy but with time, we hope and intend on extending that beyond the recognized 50 percent. However, social distancing must still be adhered to,” the prime minister insisted.

“Effective Wednesday, July 1, gymnasiums and outdoor group exercise will reopen with health safety protocols approved by the Ministry of Health. Bars may reopen with health safety protocols approved by the Ministry of Health.

“I also wish to announce the opening of public parks and beaches on New Providence, Paradise Island, Grand Bahama and Bimini effective Monday, June 29. Gatherings greater than five people are prohibited. In other words, Mr. Speaker, although the beaches will be open, there will be no beach parties. You are limited to a certain number so that we can continue our anti-COVID-19 protocol,” said Dr. Minnis.

Additionally, funeral services in a church or religious facility may be held with numbers based on the physical distancing protocols established for Saturday and Sunday services. Weddings may also be held with numbers based on the physical distancing protocols established for Saturday and Sunday services.

There is no longer a need to apply to the competent authority for funeral services or wedding moving forward, he added.

“Social gatherings in private facilities and homes may be held with up to 20 or less individuals with physical distancing, sanitization and mask wearing.

“Effective Wednesday, July 1, taxi services may resume based on the guidelines of the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation’s Bahamas Tourism Readiness and Recovery Plan. Private and public bus services may resume with 50 percent occupancy based on guidelines Ministry of Tourism and Aviation’s Bahamas Tourism Readiness and Recovery Plan.”

The prime minister hastened to add that business owners can be fined heavily if they allow patrons to enter their establishments without adhering to the regulations specified regarding social distancing, mask wearing and sanitization protocols.

“Establishments, taxi and bus owners are to be held responsible for letting mask-less patrons enter their respective establishments and ensuring that occupancy is limited to enable physical distancing. If the requirements to wear masks and physical distancing are not adhered to by patrons because the owner failed to enforce the requirement, a fine is to be applied to the establishment owner.

“That fine, I have been advised is up to $10,000.00 or 18-months imprisonment or both. Again, I advise all restaurant owners to ensure that their patrons and staff adhere to the protocols. A second violation will lead to a second fine at a higher quantum. A third violation will lead to a temporary closure of the facility until health officials can be satisfied that continued operations of the establishment will not pose a health risk to the community,” said the PM.

He noted that as the country moves towards opening its boarders, Bahamians must be disciplined and more responsible.

“We were successful and have been successful in keeping our numbers low and keeping our death rate low. We are the envy of the world. Many will want to visit our shores. Your government has done the best it can, and, as we open our shores, we depend more on you as citizens to be responsible and you must do your part,” said Dr. Minnis.

“As we continue to come out of the lockdown period, Mr. Speaker, let us not allow this new sense of freedom to overcome the discipline that we displayed up to now with regard to social distancing, regular hand washing and mask wearing. We cannot squander the results of the hard work that we undertook as a community.

“We have seen what we can accomplish when we work together. Because we worked together, we have been able to keep our COVID number low. As a result of us being the envy of the world, many will visit our shores. If we continue to work together, we will continue to be successful and keep our numbers low. We will build our economy, and we will build our economy quickly and even better,” Dr. Minnis said.

The PM reminded Bahamians and residents that overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic is dependent on everyone doing their part, in curbing the spread of the disease.

“Each and everyone of us has a responsibility, and I say that especially to many of the young people who do not know the significance and the importance of wearing face masks in enclosed environments.

“As the world and The Bahamas open their economies, societies and boarders, there will inevitably be an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases within and across borders. Just as with the other nations of the world, The Bahamas must continue to balance health, economics and social concerns in order to ensure the viability and sustainability of our country,” said the prime minister.