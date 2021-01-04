Elnet Maritime spreads Christmas cheer during holidays

CHRISTMAS CHEER – Jeffrey Patton (center) receives a full Christmas meal from the staff of Elnet Maritime on Christmas Day. (PHOTO COURTESY OF VANDYKE HEPBURN)

Five families were recipients of Elnet Maritime’s Christmas giveaway.

Staff members, on Christmas Day, provided each family with a complete Christmas meal.

According to Elnet representative Patricia Rolle, giving back throughout the year, but particularly during the Yuletide season is something that the company’s President and CEO, Ellie Hepburn, has done in the past and will continue to do.

“We are here at Elnet are assisting some families during Christmas time. We wanted to take the initiative today and assist five families by providing full complete Christmas meals.

“Mr. Hepburn has been doing things like this for quite some time and so, we wanted to do something really special this Christmas. I believe that it came at a really good time, during this pandemic and during really hard times for a lot of families,” said Rolle.

“We really wanted to pause today to show some love, on Christmas Day to five families. I am so pleased to be a part of this great organization and the team. I want to thank Mr. Hepburn and the team for allowing me to do this initiative today,” she added.

Some of the recipients shared their appreciation for the unexpected, but greatly appreciated Christmas meals.

“I thank you all very much. I appreciate them very much, thinking about us during Christmas time; this is what it is all about.”

Mercedes Bevans shared that the meal would also help her to help other families that she promised a Christmas meal to, during these tough economic times.

“Thank you all so much. I can finally deliver some food to some people who I promised yesterday to feed. I do not have to go back on my word, so now I can feed them today.

“This is truly a merry Christmas for me and for them. There are so many people out there that actually do need food on Christmas Day. I did not have a turkey nor a ham. I plan to feed about 20 people, so this will help. I will make it work. Thank you again,” said Bevans.