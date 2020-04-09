Elnet Maritime donates $25,000 to supply masks

Generosity and compassion are in great need as the country faces the current global pandemic health crisis. Elnet Maritime Ltd. of Grand Bahama has stepped up to the plate.

The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), the charitable arm of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), has received a donation of $25,000 from Elnet Maritime for the purchase of masks, which will be immediately donated to the Grand Bahama Health Services.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is without precedent, and there has never been a more critical time for the people and businesses of our Island to work together and support each other,” said Ian Rolle, President of GBPA and Port Group Ltd. “With this generous donation, Elnet Maritime has demonstrated a real spirit of community in support of our dedicated front-line workers,” he added.

Medical-grade masks are a critical piece of personal protective equipment required to safeguard the health of nurses, doctors and other frontline workers as they care for COVID-19 patients, pointed out Rolle.

“We believe in strong relationships and community,” said Ellie Hepburn, Elnet Maritime’s President and CEO.

“It’s a difficult time for the Elnet Maritime team and for all Grand Bahamians, and we are doing what we can to help ensure that the Island’s health resources are protected so that they can do their lifesaving work. We need to look after each other and work together, and that’s what this donation is all about,” Hepburn further stated.

In expressing her appreciation, Sarah St. George, Vice Chairman of the GBPA, said: “Mr. Hepburn and his team at Elnet Maritime have been a valued member of the Grand Bahama business community for many years, and this kind-hearted gesture is another example of their lasting and unwavering dedication to the well-being of all Grand Bahamians.”

The GBDRF has begun the process of procuring medical-grade masks, and will ensure timely delivery to the medical services.