Elijah D’Angelo Barr makes grand entrance as New Year’s Day baby

NEW YEAR’S BABY – Baby Elijah D’Angelo Barr is pictured with his proud parents, Wayne and Dennisse Barr. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Weighing in at seven pounds, 11.5 ounces, Elijah D’Angelo Barr made his grand entrance into the world on New Year’s Day.

Proud parents Wayne Barr and his wife Dennisse Rodriguez–Barr welcomed the newest addition to their family at 7:15 p.m.

While his due date was January 23, Baby Elijah decided to make an early appearance on the first day of the year, in a new decade.

According to Elijah’s mother, Dennisse, while Elijah was delivered earlier than anticipated, she was not overly surprised as based on her weekly doctor visits, she had an inclination that her second son would come earlier than expected.

“I was expecting that he would come early, with the check-ups with the doctors. I saw that he was getting really big and ready, with his head already down and so, I was expecting him to come early.

“We had an emergency C- Section, but everything was O.K.,” she told this daily’s news team on Thursday, January 2.

The doting mother alongside an equally ecstatic father, revealed that the name Elijah was chosen by his proud big brother, the couple’s eldest son.

Questioned how big brother feels about his new title, she responded, “He is excited; very excited right now. He wishes that he can hold him, but we told him not yet, as he is a newborn.”

Both Baby Elijah and his mother were happy and healthy and were expected to be discharged from hospital late Thursday afternoon.

The Maternity Ward of the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) is temporarily being housed at The New Sunrise Medical Centre due to damages sustained at RMH as a result of Hurricane Dorian last year.