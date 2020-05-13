Elderly female dies in fatal 3-car crash

GRIEVING – A female at the scene of Tuesday’s traffic fatality was overcome with grief as morticians from Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home prepare to carry away the body of the female, who died following a three-car collision in Holmes Rock. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Anguished cries of grief were heard Tuesday (May 12) afternoon, as a female believed to the daughter of the island’s first traffic fatality screamed out: “Mama … Lord, Jesus they take Mama. I want my Mama!”

A three-car collision on Queen's Highway, Holmes Rock, sometime around 5:30 p.m., claimed the life of an elderly female, who is believed to be Edna Emmanuel a resident of that community just two days following Mother’s Day.

The mother and grandmother, who is believed to be in her 70s was heading home at the time of the fatal crash.

When this daily’s team arrived on scene, around 6:30 p.m., a large contingent of police officials were present, some barricading onlookers from approaching the scene, while others from the Traffic Division were actively carrying out investigations.

Debris from the vehicles were scattered about the main highway and the public bus stop, near the deadly scene, was toppled to the side.

A short time later, Assistant Superintendent of Police Alphonzo Pinder, of the Traffic Department spoke with media personnel.

“Sometime around 5:30 p.m. this afternoon, the police department received a report of an injury accident on Queen’s Highway in the vicinity of Holmes Rock Avenue. Officers from the Traffic Department responded to that information. On arrival, they discovered that an accident had occurred involving three vehicles, one, a Pontiac; the other vehicles were a red Honda Accord and purple Acura. Our information thus far (indicate) that two vehicles were traveling east on Queen’s Highway, the other vehicle was traveling west on Queen’s Highway.

“The vehicle that was traveling west, attempted to make a right turn, and, as a result a collision occurred. From what we know so far, one of the occupants, the female driver, has died. The other driver is assisting police at the station as we speak. The third person, who is also a male driver, has been transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH), seeking medical attention.”

The silver Pontiac G6, license plate GD7523 which was driven by the female victim. The purple Acura TSX, registration number GA8472 and red Honda Accord Coupe, # GE4333, were both riven by males.

“We can say thus far that speed was definitely a contributing fact to this accident. However, we are (still) in the initial stage of our investigation.

“Our message to the motoring public … speed is a killer. Please obey the speed limit signs, because they are here for a reason. Even though we are under the COVID-19 curfew period, please do not use that as an opportunity to speed. We want to urge you to please slow down because the life you save may very well be your own. As I said earlier, we are still in the initial stages of the investigation and as we progress we will be sure to inform you of our findings,” said Pinder.

As the victim is said to have been just a few feet from her residence, neighbours and other relatives quickly arrived on the scene upon learning of the horrific accident. On the opposite side of the accident, onlookers also assembled. As the vehicles were removed by tow trucks and the roadway reopened, skid marks were clearly seen.