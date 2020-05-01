Economic Recovery Committee confronts COVID-19 challenge

In photo from left are Economic Recovery Committee Co-chairmen, Acting Financial Secretary, Marlon Johnson and businessman Ken Kerr, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Providence Advisors; and Presdient of the GB Chamber of Commerce, Greg Laroda, Committee Member.

It is accepted, that the government’s phased plan for the reopening of the country and the economy, amidst the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, will have its challenges.

As a result, the nation’s leader, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, recently established an Economic Recovery Committee which is co-chaired by Acting Financial Secretary, Marlon Johnson and businessman Ken Kerr, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Providence Advisors.

Also, on that committee is Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce’s President, Greg Laroda, who in an interview with this daily, explained the committee’s portfolio.

“We are expected to make recommendations to the government, through the Cabinet. To put in a nutshell, we are to present long and short-term recovery plans for the economy of The Bahamas, in general.

“It's about how to recover and get back systematically, online, with different businesses, different sectors of the economy, whether it is tourism, banking, or small businesses.

“Short-term means what is going to happen in the next three months, for instance, into the end of the year and what is going to happen as we move forward, even into 2021 and beyond as far as COVID-19 is concerned.

“The challenge is, we, obviously do not know when COVID-19 will end. It is not like a hurricane, where you know it is coming. At worst, you may have it for two or three days, but then after that you are able to pick up the pieces and begin looking at recovering.

“With COVID-19, the situation that we are in now started back in early March. The curfews and weekend shutdowns; all of which have just recently been extended a second time until the end of May.

“Again, that is based on what the medical practitioners see happening now, with the virus and how it is spreading within The Bahamas. I still think that they (health officials) need to do more widespread testing to get a real pulse, as far as that is concerned,” Laroda suggested.

However, in the interim, Ladora said the question is how do we exist, as country, alongside COVID-19.

“We know, based on what the medical folks are saying, there is no vaccine that we are going to see next week or probably even next month, and so, this is going to be a long haul for us, for the foreseeable future.

“There may be a lull, like some of the experts are saying, but then it may flare up again around October, during Thanksgiving and into Christmas time. We also do not know how it is going to behave next year, as this is the first time that we are dealing with this,” he added.



With a mammoth task set before the committee, Dr. Minnis pointed out that members, as a whole, should be bold and creative with their recommendations to move the country forward, following COVID-19.

“We are in a new era. We need to think and act in new ways, in order to recover as quickly as possible and to build a more dynamic and diverse economy. We have to enhance the use of digital technologies and delivery services,” the prime minister said.

While the committee is said to comprise of members in the public and private sectors, some are of the view that the committee should consist of more persons from the public sector, preferably key stakeholders within the fishing and farming industries.

The task of the committee, as mandated by the Government of The Bahamas, is to put forth viable suggestions and recommendations via the Cabinet for the long-term recovery of the economy of The Bahamas. Such recommendations are expected to include, but are not limited to small business recovery, development and job creation.

Laroda told The Freeport News that while the committee has been established in just under a week they met on Wednesday, April 29.

He said that the meeting went quite well.

“The meeting was good. We would have gone over the mandate of the committee and tossed around some ideas. In our next meeting, we will really get into starting to grill down and get into more of the specifics,” revealed the GBCC President.

Other members of the Economic Recovery Committee include: