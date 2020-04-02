East GB residents gives Govt. credit for “emergency” status

The handful of East End residents who returned to their Hurricane Dorian ravaged communities, determined to rebuild, after losing everything back in September 2019, are now faced with another setback, COVID-19.

The pandemic has a stranglehold worldwide, and, Bahamians nationwide are now having to adhere to a 24-hour curfew and Emergency Orders imposed by the government.

The mandatory lockdown has halted the already slow reconstruction efforts in East End, however, residents agree that it was necessary.

Freetown resident Randy Reckley, 21, said that the government made the right move with the Emergency Orders and the 24- hour curfew.

“I think that they should be commended for their quick action. I think that the isolation is necessary to keep the virus contained,” he told The Freeport News’ team visiting East Grand Bahama on Monday (March 30).

Questioned as to the effect the lockdown on his daily routine, Reckley said, “not really being able to get back and forth to Freeport for food and getting water.”

“Basically, that is it. We have a little bit of a problem with the water. The people responsible for the water are not really coming (to) change and refill the water stations on time anymore, because of the curfew. Other than that, we are doing fine,” he said.

He explained that persons who monitor the water stations, prior to the curfew, came by regularly to refill.

“However, since the curfew, they are not coming out as they used to. I guess, because they are containing themselves.”

Reckley said that now he has to transport potable from Freeport.

“Other than that, we are fine,” he acknowledged.

Reckley is of the opinion that the government should do whatever it takes to contain the spread of the deadly virus, including extending the Emergency Orders.

“Well, in that case, I think that the government should do whatever it takes to contain it (COVID-19). A lot of people are dying from it in other parts of the world and so, we cannot take that risk.”

Has communication been a problem for the area, Reckeley said, “I just ran out of data on my phone about a week ago and I have not been back to Freeport since then, but I normally keep up on social media and other websites.”

Reckley, who lives alone in a tent on his property, said that to his knowledge there are about 16 persons living in the immediate area of Freetown.

He added that having access to food supplies in the area would be a great help to those still residing in the community, as opposed to travelling to Freeport, especially as the curfew has been implemented.

Another Freetown resident, Brice Roberts, said he is also in full support of the government implementing the Emergency Orders and the 24-hour curfew.

“If necessary, I think, it should be extended until we weed out the pandemic, because I really do not want us to get like those other foreign states that got relaxed like New York and so forth. We cannot become relaxed, we have to really continue to drive the force to eradicate this out of our country.

“We do not need this at this present time, because we just came out of a serious storm, Hurricane Dorian. To go through this now, while we are still rebuilding. Where will the government get the money from? My grandchildren and great grandchildren will be paying (the) debt for the rest of their lives. We have to get through this,” Roberts insisted.

As a long-time resident of East Grand Bahama, Roberts was asked how he was coping with the curfew.

He replied, “Everything seems to be okay right now, but my problem is, as we are rebuilding. I cannot get my supplies to finish my house off before the next hurricane season comes. That is my problem. If I cannot get my material, I cannot insure my place and so I will be vulnerable on both sides. I have to be prepared, if something like that should happen again.”

A friend of Roberts, who only identified himself as Tony, agreed as well with the state of emergency.

“The government has to do what it has to do.”

He too shared that he was unaware that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen.

“I guess they have to do what they have to do, because we do not have a proper hospital here. We do not want it to spread. It is getting serious,” Tony added.

Bone fisherman Bernard Bevans, who shares his time between Sweeting’s Cay and Pelican Point said, bluntly that “those who left were supposed to go. Who are here, are supposed to be here.”

Bevans was referring to residents who leaned on different options following Hurricane Dorian back in September 2019.

Recalling that he has been living in Maliboo Reef and that was where he rode out the storm, Bevans said that after Dorian he spent a month abroad and then returned home.

“I am a bonefisherman. Tourism is my thing. I have my children with me. I have five kids and I make it happen for them through God. I take care of my kids and do what I have to do.

“I do not have any boats right now, but my cousin has two boats and I use one of them. Besides that, I just take it one day at a time. I am still living in Freeport because there is nothing here,” he said.

With regard to his concerns about COVID-19, Bevans said:

“For me, who God kept is well kept. You can fear corona, but you cannot fear God? That is not making sense to me.”

The curfew appeared to be no problem for the fisherman.

“For me, I am on the water. So, most of the time I go out in the boat in the mornings and come back in the evenings. I do the same thing again the next day.”

Summing up, he said, “This is home though, between here and Sweeting’s Cay. This is home. I thank God for life. Why complain. I give Him glory, that is all I can do.”