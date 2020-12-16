East GB projects near completion

K. PETER TURNQUEST, Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama

On the heels of a tour in East Grand Bahama two weeks ago, where he was updated on progress of work being carried out on government facilities, Member of Parliament for the area, K. Peter Turnquest, confirmed that completion time-frames are being met.

Starting with the McLean’s Town Public Dock building, Turnquest said that the project should be finished this week.

The building was destroyed during Hurricane Dorian in September 2019, when record levels of sea surges washed through the eastern communities.

“This dock and ferry service area, including the administration building, is a high traffic area, because it serves as the gateway to Abaco from the eastern end of Grand Bahama,” Turnquest pointed out.

“Then there is all of the fishing traffic and activity that happens at this dock. This was an area that was in serious need of repair, so that it is more convenient and safer for the users,” he added.

The building which also houses the police station, is a necessity, particularly because of the traffic.

“We’re looking forward to getting the police back in the sub-station. Because of the high activity of movement of people, it requires constant monitoring. So, having the police station restored will allow the police to be back in the community on a consistent basis,” said the MP.

As it relates to repairs to roads, Turnquest noted it is ongoing.

“Additionally, work on a new road in Rocky Creek is ongoing. The stretch of road leading into Pelican Point is being widened to standard,” he shared.

The boat ramp in Pelican Point is being restored; the clinic in McLean’s Town is expected to be completed within another week or two, according to Turnquest.

“Repairs to dock parking apron are completed and site work on the High Rock Clinic began for a modular clinic,” he added.

This daily also learned that school site surveys are presently being executed.

“We’re very excited about the works that are taking place in the various communities in East Grand Bahama and the level of safety and comfort that they will provide for the people of East Grand Bahama,” said Turnquest.