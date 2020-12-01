East GB projects assisting with community restoration

EAST GB TOUR – Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson toured projects underway in East Grand Bahama. He was joined by Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis and Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, K. Peter Turnquest on Monday, November 30. (BIS PHOTO: LISA DAVIS)

“We continue to be in rebuilding mode in Grand Bahama, so you will see a number of projects that are continuing,” says Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson.

Minister Thompson’s remarks came during a tour of projects underway in East Grand Bahama, where he was joined by Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis and Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, K. Peter Turnquest on Monday, November 30.

The group visited all of the government projects that are taking place in East End, and as such helping to restore the community.

In McLean’s Town, where there had been devastation as a result of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 – the government entourage viewed renovations at the clinic there, as well as work continuing at the police substation and administration building, and renovations at the ferry dock.

The clinic renovation is being conducted by the Ministry of Health, along with an NGO that has worked in the community ever since Hurricane Dorian last year.

“The work is just about completed at the clinic, with about three more weeks until all the works are done,” said Minister Thompson. “We’re thankful that in very short order, McLean’s Town will have its renovated clinic. It is a complete renovation, with a new roof and all of the inside gutted out and rebuilt.”

A new sea wall and parking area on the waterfront was reconstructed, by Waugh Construction.

Turnquest said he was thankful to be able to host Thompson and Lewis in East Grand Bahama, so that they could get a first-hand view of the projects being carried out in the various East End communities.

“This dock and ferry service area, including the administration building, is a high traffic area, because it serves as the gateway to Abaco from the eastern end of Grand Bahama,” Turnquest pointed out. “Then there is all of the fishing traffic and activity that happens at this dock. This was an area that was in serious need of repair, so that it is more convenient and safer for the users. We’re looking forward to getting the police back in the sub-station. Because of the high activity of movement of people, it requires constant monitoring. So, having the police station restored will allow the police to be back in the community on a consistent basis.”

According to Turnquest, plans are also in the works to put a floating dock in place at the ferry dock, as well as install more lighting and railings at the dock to make the area much safer.

Waugh Construction is conducting other works in East Grand Bahama, including construction of 450 feet of new road; and rebuilding of a bus shelter in the Rocky Creek Community; expansion and repaving of roads in Pelican Point, including expansion of an infamous bend at the entrance to Pelican Point, which has been the site of many terrible accidents over the years: “This is probably one of the most important projects for the entire island, because this has been one of the most dangerous corners on the island of Grand Bahama,” Thompson pointed out. “This had not been worked on for years, so we are pleased to be able to expand this road by five or six feet, which will make it safer for the residents traversing these streets.”

Thompson, Lewis and Turnquest said that they were all pleased with the works that are being carried out in East Grand Bahama, considering the devastation the community suffered from Hurricane Dorian.

“We’re very excited about the works that are taking place in the various communities in East Grand Bahama and the level of safety and comfort that they will provide for the people of East Grand Bahama,” said Turnquest. Minister Lewis said the projects taking place in East Grand Bahama fit well in the government’s “build back better” plan for Grand Bahama and Abaco.