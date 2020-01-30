Easier Social Service process to assist with relief efforts

EASIER PROCESS – Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, Frankie Campbell addresses the media outside the offices of the Department of Social Services in the Sun Plaza, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Monday, January 27, 2020. Standing with Minister Campbell are (from left) Lillian Quant-Forbes, Director of Social Services; iiujPaula Marshall, Deputy Director of Social Services (GB) and Senator Jasmin Dareus. (BIS PHOTO: LISA DAVIS)

Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Frankie Campbell addressed concerns regarding the department’s operations on Monday (January 27), during a press conference at the Department of Social Services Grand Bahama Office in the Sun Plaza.

The minister flew in Grand Bahama following complaints by residents regarding the service or lack therefore at the local Social Service office.

Campbell noted that the ministry is aware of the difficulties that the Grand Bahama team is currently dealing with because of Hurricane Dorian.

“We are aware of certain things that were put out in the media, both on mainstream and social media, and we’re here to respond to the needs of the people and to address the concerns of our team,” he said.

He furthered that ministry officials appreciate that Dorian would have affected many people and government offices, noting that the offices are practically empty due to the renovations that are underway because of Dorian.

“It is but a shell, there is no furniture,” he said.

Campbell continued that the ministry’s team in Grand Bahama have revised their methods and procedures to see how best they can reduce the frustration of some of their clients.

“Prior to this we would’ve been concerned that landlords had vendor ids, tax compliance certificates and business licenses, we have removed those effective Friday so that persons who are operating for less than a $100,000 do not have to go through those bureaucracies and that then would facilitate the requested rental assistance in a more speedy fashion,” he explained.

The minister stated that they have also decided to separate persons seeking assistance.

Those seeking assistance relative to hurricane relief would go to one section. Those who seeking the regular assistance would go to another section, he shared.

“In many instances the hurricane relief would be but a formality once the qualification is established,” he said.

Minister Campbell stated that they would also like to establish separate sites for residents in East Grand Bahama.

He revealed that a site has not been selected yet, but they are looking at the Urban Renewal Centre on Seahorse Drive as a likely option. “It would reduce the number of persons coming in.”

He acknowledged that many people are asked to stand around because there is not furniture and therefore, no seating.

“Even the staff are being asked to stand around,” he said.

He added that they have been working to get some temporary furniture such as folding tables and chairs, which they should have shortly.

“We’ve also undertaken to get a tent so if there’s an overflow on the inside, persons would be able to sit comfortably on the outside and wait until their names are called,” he said.

The minister also addressed the many people coming to the office early in the morning only to find out that the first persons are being served and no one else.

“That will change, persons will be served from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on a first come first serve basis,” he said.

He noted that officials are also in communications with the Information Technology (IT) Department to see how soon they can put their application forms online.

“Those people who are able to access them online, they will be called and they will come only when it’s time for that to be processed,” he said.

Minister Campbell expressed that Dorian’s devastating impact in early September 2019 could not have been predicted.

“There is no handbook to follow; this is a fluid situation even at this point, so we continue to entertain suggestions and recommendations as to how best we can improve on what we’re doing,” he said.

He noted that the team in Grand Bahama are also victims of Dorian, therefore, they know of the frustrations firsthand. “This is our pain, as much as it is the pain of persons who are asking assistance.”

Director of the Department of Social Services in Grand Bahama Paula Marshall, in a previous interview stated that the government has various benefits available to Dorian victims through Social Services, including assistance with beds, which is something they normally do, as well as assistance for appliances.

Marshall noted that a number of persons are assuming that this initiative allows up to $2,000 worth of assistance, and they go to various stores attempting to purchase different kinds of appliances to total that amount, but she clarified that this does not include small appliances only the aforementioned ones.

She also informed that this assistance is specifically for hurricane victims.

She added that such persons will be eligible only after they have been assessed by the department.

The department’s Home Repair Programme would likely entail some sort of voucher system rather than cash payouts, she added.

Marshall also stated that the government is continuing its Rent Assistance Programme, which provides a maximum of $700 a month.