Duo pleads guilty of causing harm

Ramell Clarke, 32, and Allen Robinson, 23, pleaded guilty Thursday (May 21) morning to the charge of causing harm before Magistrate Gwendolyn Claude, during proceedings at the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate’s Court, Eight Mile Rock.

The charge levied against the duo stemmed from an altercation in Sea Grape, Eight Mile Rock, between a group of young men and women, which circulated on social media on Monday, May 18.

In the video, two to three males were seen punching and hitting a young female with a stick. It also showed her attempting to return punches in what appeared to be an attack.

Subsequently, a report was made to police at the Eight Mile Rock Police Station, and Clarke and Robinson were taken into custody.

During the hearing Thursday, Magistrate Claude told the accused that they were charged with intentionally and unlawfully causing harm to Aylissa Carter on Monday, May 18, while at Sea Grape, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

“Clarke, how do you plead?” the magistrate questioned the first male.

“Guilty, with an explanation,” he replied.

At that point, Magistrate Claude explained to Clarke that she asked a question which only required a “guilty or not guilty” response.

“How do you plead?” she questioned, again.

“Guilty,” Clarke responded.

The magistrate read the same charge to Robinson and questioned whether he was guilty or not.

Robinson answered: “Guilty, your Honour.”

With neither of the accused represented by legal counsel, each got the opportunity to tell the court their version of what transpired.

Following their explanations, Magistrate Claude called on Carter to share her side of what took place, during the incident. A witness, Shannia Lauriston, was also given the chance to tell what allegedly took place at the scene.

After each version was shared Magistrate Claude reprimanded the accused, complainant and witness for being “out and about” while the country is still under 24-hour curfew.

She ordered Clarke and Robinson to pay a $3,000 fine (each) or in default spend five months behind bars at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

The duo is expected back in court July 30, 2020. At that time Magistrate Claude ordered that they return with proof of having spent several hours in online improvement courses.

Meanwhile, for their role in the altercation, Carter and Lauriston were ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Magistrate Claude scolded the offenders in concluding the proceedings with: “We have to do better as a people. You have to make better choices.”