Duo arrested after illegal firearm found at residence

ILLEGAL FIREARM – Two males were taken into custody, after police recovered an illegal firearm over the weekend.

Two males were put in police custody today, after they were arrested by officers from the Mobile Unit on Sunday, during the complete nationwide lockdown.

According to police reports, shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, Mobile Unit officers acting on information and armed with a warrant, converged on a home in the area of East Beach and Poinciana Drive, where they discovered a silver and black revolver.

Two males who reside at that residence, were arrested and taken into police custody.

The duo is expected to be arraigned before the court early this week (April 6 week).

Police, meanwhile, continue to appeal to anyone with information regarding any crime. No matter how small or insignificant, contact should be made to the nearest police station, 919, 911 anonymously.