Driver escapes serious injury in afternoon crash

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT – One person was taken to hospital, after a red Chevy Cavalier slammed into a pine tree on Sgt. Major Road Wednesday afternoon. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

“He is lucky to be alive. I saw him speeding and watched as he hit the tree.”

So said a witness at the scene of the crash site Wednesday (December 30) afternoon on Sergeant Major Drive.

When this daily’s team arrived at the scene, the red Chevy Cavalier registration number GD0451, which was nearly folded in half, sat on the side of the road as motorists were diverted away from the crash.

According to the witness, a resident of Sgt. Major Drive, the vehicle was travelling north on Sgt. Major Road at a high rate of speed, before crashing into the pine tree.

Traffic and fire brigade officers, along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were dispatched to the accident site.

This daily’s reporter learned that at least one passenger in the red two-door Cavalier was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH).

This latest traffic accident comes just days after the island’s 13th traffic fatality for 2020, which occurred on December 26 on Settlers Way, claiming the life of Charles “Charlie Boy” Bethel.

RBPF officials continue to admonish the motoring public to slow down and drive to arrive alive, especially during this holiday season.