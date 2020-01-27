DRA Chairman sets the record straight on domes, says GB has not been forgotten

Chairman, Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) John Michael Clarke.

Chairman, Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) John Michael Clarke, alongside fellow board members of the newly commissioned Authority, declared that Grand Bahama has not been left behind in terms of the recovery efforts, as many have speculated in recent weeks.

His remarks followed a two-and-a-half-day strategy and planning workshop for members of the Authority, where a number of items were discussed in the way forward.

“I would first like to thank all of the Board members for their participation over the last two days. I think it was very important that the Board, being newly constituted in December set some time aside to focus and come up with the plan, in the short term and for the next year,” said Clarke, during a press conference on Saturday, January 25 in Grand Bahama.

He shared what persons can expect from the Authority in the coming weeks and months.

“Immediately as most of you know, the debris removal exercises are continuing, both on the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco. The Authority has looked over some of the original contracts; there were over 20 contracts that were originally issued by the Ministry of Works. Some of those contractors have actually finished their initial scopes of work. We are reviewing and evaluating what is left.

“We note that some areas are still impacted, as far as debris removal and collection. We are evaluating strategies along with the Department of Environmental Health, to make sure that those little pockets, we have viable solutions for,” Clarke said.

“In the medium term, as far as debris is concerned, we are reviewing solutions for the lay down sites as well as final solutions for landfills in Snake Cay, in Spring City, as well as in Treasure Cay,” he added.

He furthered that come next month, the Authority will launch its Home Assistance and Home Repair Programme.

“In the first week of February, we are going to launch the Home Assistance and Home Repairs Programme, along with the Temporary Housing Programme. Persons, come the first week of February, will be able to apply for home repairs and home assistance, as well as for temporary homes,” he disclosed.

He noted that the Authority is actively and aggressively trying to find a temporary home solution for East Grand Bahama.

“Everyone knows that we have used the domes for Abaco, and that is not saying that Grand Bahama will be left out of the domes. That is a gross misconception; that is not the case.

“The initial thought, when we got the domes was that we would do a Family Relief Centre in Abaco. That strategy has changed over the last couple of months, based on feedback that we got from persons on the ground. What we have found, in talking with persons within the community is that people want to be near their homes as they repair them. Instead of putting the domes in one centralized area, we decided to provide them temporary housing in your home space, so that they can tie into their existing utilities while they repair their homes.

“To be clear, the domes will be specific for those who have homes that are uninhabitable. The top criteria are that they are available for Bahamian citizens. They are available for citizens who are resident in the place. And so, the domes in Spring City, for example, are for the residents from Spring City. We are not bringing anyone into your neighbourhoods; they are there for the persons that reside in that space,” Clarke explained.

As for Grand Bahama, he informed that the Authority will have domes available. He assured that East Grand Bahama was not put on the back burner.

“We got proposals for a housing solution in Sweeting’s Cay and East Grand Bahama. The information sent to us, we had to evaluate. At first, we thought that the housing solution being proposed was free; it turns out that it was not 100 percent free. That evaluation has taken some time; we had to do some confirmation and so, apart from that we are now actively negotiating with MSC for a certain amount of free homes. Unfortunately, we will not have those until March of this year,” Clarke said.

Noting that the work is continuous, however, Clarke said that officials from the Authority wants to assure residents that they are working on viable solutions. “No one wants to keep anyone homeless. No one is trying to extend the working period for solutions; we are actively trying to find solutions, so that people can get back to work and we get livelihoods and the such regularized.”

In terms of the social media speculations regarding the domes Clarke set the record straight. “It is good that the integrity of our decisions is tested and it is good that the solutions that we find are researched. In testing the integrity of our solutions, we encourage people to be honest. What was circulated about the domes, first of all, it was not the same domes. The minute I saw it, I contacted the contractor, on the ground, and I shared that post. They immediately called the representative of the company, who actually came to The Bahamas, in December, to speak about the dome; the domes that we bought.

“It is unfortunate that that type of misinformation was spread. We are at the point, now, where what we do every day is challenging. There are a lot of people that are in distress. We do ourselves, as a country and as a people here, a disservice when we exacerbate that distress by spreading misinformation” he said.

“The domes that we have gotten were properly researched; they are used by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), The United States Military and have been tested to withstand 181 miles per hour (winds).

“We arrived at that decision, because if you would remember, after Dorian passed, about two weeks later, we were sitting down and there was another system. We had actually sourced some temporary tents and the tents were rated for 67MPH winds, which is tropical storm forced winds. Captain Russell (Director, NEMA and fellow DMRA board member) was the one that said, if we had that much damage, that means that whatever we use over the next year or two, every time there is a tropical storm, we will have to move a lot of people out of tents.

“We needed to find a more resilient solution. We researched that more resilient solution, which was an inter-shelter dome. We got the owner and manufacture of that dome to come to The Bahamas to show us how to put it up; how to anchor it, to support another hurricane. That is what we did,” he revealed.

Questioned how many of the domes have been purchased, Clarke informed, “The vendor has purchased over 200 domes. Our first order is 250 domes and then what we will do, based on how the Temporary Housing Programme goes, we will scale up that need, depending on whatever the need is.

“Originally, our focus was in Abaco because of the extent of the devastation, but wherever there is a need and that solution applies, we will employ that solution.”.

Managing Director of the Authority Katherine Forbes-Smith added, “I believe that people are making an effort to discredit the domes, but it is, as the Chairman said, a solution that we have on the ground and we have to look at it very seriously.

“I just want everyone, particularly the persons in Grand Bahama, we are coming to have a discussion on Thursday. We have to be measured in our response, but I need people to be measured in their openness about what is available at the moment.”

Also attending the press conference were Wendall Carver Grant, a structural and civil engineer by profession; Whitney Heastie, CEO of BPL and Captain Stephen Russell, Director, NEMA.