DRA and Stars Bahamas partner with tablets distribution to students

Hundreds of students throughout the length and breadth of Grand Bahama have received electronic devices (tablets) by way of a joint partnership between the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) and the Stars Bahamas organization.

On Wednesday (November 25) teams from both entities travelled to the primary schools throughout the island to distribute the tablets.

Noting that representatives did the same last week at high schools, District Superintendent, West Grand Bahama Bimini and the Cays District, Ivan Butler, said that the primary schools’ initiative was an ongoing program between the Stars Organization and the DRA.

“Today, this is a continuation of a project between the Stars Organization and the DRA. They have given tablets to our senior students already, and now they are doing tablet donations to our primary students,” he said during the presentation at West End Primary School.

He added that the presentations would follow at Holmes Rock, Martin Town, Bartlett Hill and Lewis Yard Primary Schools.

“We are very pleased and grateful for the assistance from the Stars Organization and the DRA, as this will assist our students in the event that we have to shut our schools down. The tablets will definitely assist our educational process.

“On behalf of our Minister of Education, Jeffery Lloyd, our Director and Permanent Secretary, we want to say thank you to both organizations for their part in assisting with the education of our students,” Butler said.

Admitting that ministry officials were concerned about tablets availability as it relates to each student having a device, he noted that those concerns were alleviated with the assistance and donations from the DRA and Stars.

Their contribution has brought many of the schools to full capacity, Butler informed.

“Many of our schools now have the capability to have tablets available for their entire student population. This also goes well with what we are doing in education, as our students are presently using the tablets in schools. More and more, all of our schools will have full capacity in short order,” said Butler.

Earlier this year, while Minister Lloyd acknowledged that the first preference for tablet distribution through the Ministry of Education would go to students presently on the government’s lunch program, Butler informed that 'this particular donation' would go to any student in need, regardless if they are presently on the lunch program or not.

“We have students in our schools who need assistance and so, the tablets are for any students in our schools. We did not only consider those on the lunch program; we are just happy for the assistance of the tablets throughout our schools,” he stated.

Principal at West End Primary School Navidia Mills thanked those responsible for the donation, during a brief assembly at the school.

“This is a long-awaited occasion; we are finally able to put tablets in the hands of some of our students here at West End Primary School … in our upper primary Grades 4, 5 and 6. We thank all of the organizers and everyone who has made this possible today.”

Over 20 upper primary school students received electronic devices at West End Primary School on Wednesday.

Stars Bahamas representative Burton Miller, speaking with the students commented: “Stars Bahamas started an initiative earlier this year. The initiative for the Grand Bahama area was to provide 1,000 devices to school children. We have, over the past few weeks, provided devices for high schools and this week’s cycle is the primary schools. It is your turn.

“This morning we are here in West End to bring you those devices. The purpose and foundation of this has to do more with the fact that the way that you all learn now, is changing. COVID-19 has introduced a new concept in your learning. The way that teachers teach you is also changing.

“We want to make certain that as many students as possible have devices in their hands not only to allow you to surf the web, but also allow you to have virtual education ongoing throughout this pandemic.

“We just ask of you one thing and that is that you treat it as if it is a valuable tool and device that you would have worked for and saved for, for a very long time. Treat it as if you actually purchased it with your hard-earned money.”

DRA Human Resources Coordinator Antonnesia Moxey added: “We at the DRA are excited to partner with Stars for this distribution. We are just so happy for you all to be able to carry these devices home, to show your parents and family what you received today.

“Today, we will be distributing about 94 tablets and on Thursday, November 26 we have over 100 that we will be distributing. The last time we distributed 275 devices.”