Dr. Sands: No new hospital for GB in foreseeable future

RMH TOUR – Minister of Health, Dr. Duane Sands (forefront) toured the Rand Memorial Hospital and IAT Building, as recovery and renovation efforts continue on health care facilities post-Hurricane Dorian. Also pictured are Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for GB; Iram Lewis, Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction and Sharon Williams, Hospital Administrator, Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS).

The construction of a new hospital for Grand Bahama is heavily supported by the Free National Movement (FNM) Administration; however, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said, he does not foresee that taking place in the immediate future.

Dr. Sands, who was in Grand Bahama recently – Friday, December 13 – to tour the renovation progress at the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) post-Hurricane Dorian, noted that while a new health care facility is not currently on the agenda, the governing party will work toward making it a reality.

“We do not anticipate ground being broken for a new hospital for at least another two years, as detailed thought and strategic planning must, obviously, be undertaken to formulate such a vision,” he added.

Responding to questions regarding a new facility, Dr. Sands expressed, “I think we all support that. The prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis) has made it very clear that a new hospital is in the works for the people of Grand Bahama, but a new hospital must be planned; it has to be conceptualized.

“We need to identify an appropriate site. Grand Bahamians deserve all of the services that can be provided in The Bahamas, that means cardiac care, cancer care. That means services that are not currently provided and so, that means we have to conceptualize what that facility should look like, how big it should be.

“We also do not really know what the design should be. Should it be able to withstand 250 mile per hour winds? Should we build it out of some novel material that has just been invented?

“Obviously, I am being a little bit facetious when I say this, but we have to make sure that as we plan for the era of climate change that when we invest in the structure for Grand Bahama that will serve the people of Grand Bahama not just for this year, but for the next generation,” said Dr. Sands.

“And so, it has to be carefully thought out, carefully planned and I do not imagine that such a facility will have ground breaking (for) in less than two years.

“We are committed to getting it done, no question; however, we also need to figure out how to fund it. I can assure you that the team, led by the Most Hon. Prime Minister, is committed to a new facility, a new hospital facility for Grand Bahama,” he added.

As it relates to essential medical services in East End, following Dorian, Dr. Sands disclosed, “The East End Clinic in High Rock, as you know, they have a tent there. That tent is going to be replaced by a modular structure, as early as in January. I believe that that facility is either in Grand Bahama or is about to be shipped to Grand Bahama.

“We have also identified similar modular facilities for McLean’s Town and the Cays in the eastern parts of Grand Bahama, just like we have done for Moore’s Island, Treasure Cay and other places.

“There are many moving parts; we are trying to coordinate this to ensure that nothing gets missed or lost, but I think that you should expect to see a transition.”

He continued, “In terms of High Rock, there will be modular facility to replace the tent. We have also accepted a donation of a newly constructed clinic, for High Rock. That is now in the process of being designed, to get architectural renderings, to be costed and put out to bid, etcetera and then built.

“We anticipate that there will be a consolidation of the number of clinics in Grand Bahama, but an expansion of the services provided as we increase home care, transportation to move patients back and forth and so on.

“Never waste a crisis. We did not ask for Dorian, but Dorian removed a lot of the infrastructure and they say, when you are served lemons, make lemonade. And so, we are going to make the most of this and improve the level and quality of services provided to the people of Abaco and Grand Bahama, as a result. We are going to make them better and stronger,” concluded the Minister of Health.