Dr. Minnis leading through crisis

DR. HUBERT MINNIS, Prime Minister of The Bahamas

The Free National Movement (FNM) issued the following statement regarding the lockdown measures announced:

“The recent spike in COVID-19 cases shows we must take this pandemic seriously. The decision by the government is a demonstration of the strong leadership needed to get us through this crisis. The responsible safety measures implemented by our FNM Government are data driven, not politically motivated.

“As a doctor, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis understands the importance of protecting our healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the war against COVID-19 as well as all Bahamians. This virus has proven no one is exempt from its reach.

“Furthermore, this lockdown was engaged to prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed with virus cases as has been seen around the world. The Minnis Administration knows that with hurricane season already here our nation cannot avoid taking the necessary steps to get this under control. The new lockdown is the responsible action. The people are encouraged that we have a Prime Minister who is a doctor. He understands the health implications of the virus on our society and is working to prioritize the health and safety of all Bahamians.

“We are blessed as a nation to have Dr. Minnis’ leadership. One shudders to think of the consequences of having someone like Philip Brave Davis at the helm in a crisis like this. These challenges cannot be solved through political 'bloviating.' It takes leadership, which we all know Brave sadly lacks.

“Thankfully our Prime Minister understands the stakes we face. He has worked to bring us together to fight this unprecedented pandemic. He makes the tough decisions required of a leader. He has shown he will continue to prioritize the health, and safety of our people and will work to bring comprehensive economic relief to our nation in a responsible way. We deserve nothing less from our elected leaders.”