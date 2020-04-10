Dr. Mills gives advice for coping with virus

As governments, health care professionals and scientists around the world battle to stop the spread and find a cure of the coronavirus (COVID-19), other prevailing concerns - emotional and mental stability - among the world's populace are on the rise, during this crisis.

In Grand Bahama, many residents are already mentally fragile at this time, having experienced, prior to the arrival of the coronavirus, unprecedented damages and loss due to Hurricane Dorian back in September 20 2019.

For those clinging to their final ounce of hope as the world faces COVID-19 head on, noted Psychologist Dr. Pamula Mills said that the greatest challenge in dealing with this pandemic, is accepting the fact that perhaps very few alive, if any, would have ever, before, seen a phenomenon that crippled the entire world.

"This makes the burden easier, as we are not alone in our dealings," she added, when asked on coping mechanisms during the crisis and lockdown periods.

"Another side of this, speaks to the fact that the first world countries (USA, Canada, Great Britain, etc), are just as lost as the rest of us. Our greatest advantage is our belief in a true almighty God. Recently coming out of Dorian, does not make this any easier. Look at where we are today, six months out of Dorian. This pandemic cannot last forever; this will pass," said Dr. Mills.

She added that the entire world is in a pandemic and unemployment is being experienced all around.

"Don’t panic," Dr. Mills advised.

"By default, we are forced to be locked in our homes, for our own protection. Use this time to write business plans.

"We have an opportunity to write the thoughts of things we always wanted to do, but never had a chance to. For example, the need to wear masks, caused creative juices to flow in many. Keep a clear mind. Destroy anxiety by discussing plans and writing them. Prepare yourselves and family members, for what may be a new reality. Practice how you will deal with it. Be practical.

"Think of employment areas that can assist the country and pass them on to your representatives. The government is open."

She continued, "In the mornings, pray. Pray all day. In the evenings, shut down all media

and have family games and activities."

To those that have been diagnosed with the virus Dr. Mills suggested the following, "Think. Don’t panic. Read everything you can find from reputable agencies (CDC, WHO, and local authorities). Survival rate is great, if you comply. If you have preexisting causes, consult with your physician and follow his/her orders. Think survival.

"Self-isolate. If symptoms worsen, seek medical attention. Panic increases heart rates, blood pressure levels, stress and death. Panic skews thinking. Stay focused. Talk through your fears with others. Remain calm. Work through it," she advised.

As health officials fight to contain the spread of COVID-19, social/physical distancing has been advised. This, Dr. Mills said, is difficult for Bahamians, who are so touchy friendly.

"But we must do it to survive. Deliberately keep the six-feet distance and have friendly, healthy conversations. Remember, everyone does not show symptoms, but may pass the virus to you, who may become affected. Have the children play games with safe distances and have some fun," she suggested.

Staying home will help in saving a life, which is what medical professionals are focused on at this time. However, with the country already recording, officially, seven COVID-19 related deaths up to Wednesday, April 8, Dr. Mills noted that the loss of a loved one, at any time, is difficult.

"What complicates this is the celebrations and rituals that we associate with these losses (viewings, wakes, funeral services, etc.). This is a new day, with a temporary new order. Please deal with the grief.

• Acknowledge that you have lost someone by peculiar means.

Understand as much as you can about the virus, to keep yourself and other family members safe.

• Spend time reflecting on the times and memories. Write.

• Speak with family members and friends, using social media means, allowing everyone to express feelings.

• Organize a Zoom meeting and allow as many as desire, to join and talk about the loved ones.

• Make the best plans as possible (limited numbers) to say your final goodbyes.

•Give the greatest dignity and respect to the loss one.

Take each day at a time.

"Every day should be lived, one day at a time. This pandemic has done damage on many levels, so it will take some time for things to even resemble normal. Listen to all information that is being given.

"Ensure your household is doing what is required. Make every day constructive and engage in fun filled activities. Replicate your day, as much as possible, to what a normal day is in your life. Have your family members to do the same. Be opened to changes, as there will be many. Prepare your minds and hearts for a new tomorrow; the sun will rise, but you must rise with it.

"Fight to survive. We can do this. Call and check on neighbours and friends. Do for and check on someone else. Play music; read books, educate yourselves; open your doors and sing, so others can hear you. Talk to each other, love on each other, play/pray with each other. Encourage each other."