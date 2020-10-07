Dr. Bartlett calls for “all hands on deck” in COVID-19 battle

DR. FRANK BARTLETT Chairman, GB COVID-19 Task Force

The success of the safe return of students to learning institutions throughout the country in the COVID-19 environment is incumbent on all hands being on deck, according to Dr. Frank Bartlett, head of the Grand Bahama COVID-19 Task Force.

He outlined the detailed plan of action as it relates to students returning to school for face to face instructions, which commenced in some schools as of Monday, October 5.

“We would have received and reviewed the strategic plans for the schools and over the next few weeks we will be doing evaluations of the 18 schools that are participating in different programs. We are looking at both the hybrid and the face to face encounter, but the concern is going to be with the face to face encounters, as the main risk of contracting the disease within that population.

“Grand Bahama is at a good place now where we have low numbers; low transmission growth, and, the main goal for GBHS is to maintain that fashion. To date, we have looked at some of the specific and strategic plans and what we see are protocols and policies that address the issues that we have concern of, from a health standpoint,” he told this daily recently in an interview.

“There are three areas that we are going to be concentrating on, as it relates to health, and, the message we are trying to get out to the student population. In the first instance, we look to the teachers, then to the employees of the schools, and the third is to the parents and, by extension, the families that the students go home to. It is very important for students to be aware of their responsibility, not only in school but outside of school.

“The biggest challenge that we will have is that they are in the workplace, in a controlled setting. They will be monitored; but, the fear is, once they get out of this environment, and they go into the community, this is where the challenge is going to be. This is where we are going to have to keep them monitored because they will bring back potential diseases into the schools.

“We have an ongoing responsibility to sensitize, monitor, educate and empower the students. We are looking at leveraging the student population to help each other to understand the complexities of the disease and what the role and responsibilities are.

“As it relates to the teachers we would have had meetings with them and given them a broad overview of the plan and we intend to engage them more often to address specific issues they may have as it relates to the day by day operations of the classrooms,” he added.

Speaking specifically to statistics in The United States regarding reopening of schools Bartlett informed: “Of the studies that they have in The United States, as it relates to the reopening of schools, we have infections in students and we have infections in both teachers and employees.”

Unfortunately, he noted that the employees and teachers are the persons who tend to have challenges with mortality.

“So far, to date, there have not been many deaths among the students but employees at the schools have passed on the infections they would have gotten in the school environment. We are trying as much as possible to avoid that happening here.”

As it relates to the parents, Bartlett stressed that it is important that parents and guardians ensure that their wards know exactly what they are supposed to do as it relates to the health protocols outlined.

“It means, for example, monitoring their temperatures; it means not sending your child to school if he/she is sick. This is not a time for you to send your child (to school sick), if you cannot find a baby sitter or anyone else (to watch them).

“We have to be responsible as parents and make sure that child stays out of that environment. We have to engage the schools, the teachers, because if and when a child becomes ill, we have to be able to communicate, work together and collaborate to make sure that we have the best outcomes, not only for the students who may be infected but we also need to make sure that the community at large is protected.

“Parents, some of the information that we will need at the school level, and, for you to think about are the persons in your core group or immediate family. We want to identify those persons who are at risk. We want to make sure that those persons are taking the necessary precaution when that child returns from school,” he said.

Bartlett added that it is very important to remember that children can pass COVID-19 to adults.

“It’s not necessarily only the adults infecting children. Children can infect adults. The disease’s symptomatology is completely different. The symptoms in the gamut go from no symptoms at all to very mild symptoms or, to presentations with gastro intestinal or abdominal findings; the vomiting, diarrhea and other complaints that may not necessarily be associated with COVID-19.

“In order for us to make this work, and to minimize what needs to happen, and to ensure that our community stays safe, we need collaboration on all fronts. That means from the parent, the teachers, everyone that interacts with those persons within our community, there must be collaboration. It is not just the schools responsibility; it is everyone’s responsibility,” concluded Bartlett.