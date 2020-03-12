DPM: ‘Dialogue must be had as it relates to Climate Change’

K. PETER TURNQUEST Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance

Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest, Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama admitted that Hurricane Dorian not only taught many valuable lessons but raised major concerns in its wake.

Turnquest made this declaration, during his address at the University of The Bahamas 2020 Sustainable GB Conference, which was recently held at the Pelican Bay Resort.

The Category 5 Hurricane Dorian devastated both Abaco and Grand Bahama in early September 2019, causing mass destruction.

Turnquest noted that following the unprecedented storm, dialogue regarding the subject of climate change and sustainability is essential to sharing knowledge and learning.

He said that as the Bahamians looks to the future, many are worried about the country’s ability to survive future major natural disasters.

“We must open our eyes to new realities,” he said.

Touching on a few lessons learned by the government and actions being taken to strengthen resilience as a nation, Turnquest said, “One of the most important lessons we learned was the importance of strengthening our national framework for response, recovery and reconstruction.”

He added that the historic scope of Dorian’s destruction required the government to acknowledge that it needs new state structures to serve more effectively.

“We established the new Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction to streamline how we prepare, recover and rebuild in the event of a disaster. We are updating our laws, policies, procedures and state agencies to support this strengthening of the national disaster management mechanism,” he said.

The DPM explained that an Act of Parliament created the Bahamas Disaster Reconstruction Authority for the management of reconstruction and restoration in disaster zones. While the Authority is focused on reconstruction, under the new framework, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will remain focused on preparation for, mitigation against potential future disasters, and the immediate response, relief and recovery when disasters strike.

While it is expected that NEMA and the Authority will collaborate on some activities, the focus of the Authority will be specifically on reconstruction, addressing challenges related to infrastructure, the economy, health, education, the environment and housing.

“Previously, there was no structure in government to lead and manage these types of activities in a dedicated way, specific to disaster reconstruction. Projects would get lost amongst the wide-ranging priorities of government ministries that had inter-ministerial carriage over different aspects of reconstruction,” he said.

The DPM noted that the government has created programmes such as the Small Home Repair Programme. Five months post-Hurricane Dorian, the Small Home Repair Programme officially launched on Monday, February 10, 2020 on the Harold DeGregory Building lawn.

The programme offers four categories for applicants, which will determine the amount those eligible for assistance will receive.

Residents with minimal damage will receive $2,500; those with medium damage will receive $5,000; residents with major damages will receive $7,500 and those whose homes have been totally destroyed will be eligible for $10,000.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, who was in Grand Bahama to launch the programme informed that the qualified residents will receive purchase orders, which are meant for home improvement, labour or a combination of both.

Residents were encouraged to register online at www.drabahamas.org or at the established offices dedicated to this programme.

The criteria include providing proof Bahamian citizenship, ownership of the property and proof of residency since August 31, 2019. Also, the homes must have been uninsured and located in Grand Bahama, Abaco or the Abaco Cays.