Double murder victims identified

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED – The male and female gunned down on Monday (May 11) on Limewood Lane were officially identified by police as Denney Terano Rolle (left), 24, and Kim Maria Smith, 48, (right).

Police have officially identified the victims of the island’s double murder.

Forty-eight-year-old Kim Maria Smith, was identified as the female, who died at the Limewood Lane scene Monday (May 11) afternoon, after gun shots rang out around 3:00 p.m. in that inner-city community.

She was one of two people suffering multiple gunshot injuries.

The second victim, a male, who died later after he was rushed to the trauma centre of the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH), has been identified as 24-year-old Denny Terano Rolle.

Investigating officers confirmed Tuesday (May 12), that several persons were assisting them with their investigations into the murders.

Meanwhile, police have issued a wanted poster for Carlin Carter, 45, of Martin Hill, Eight Mile Rock.

He is wanted by officers of the Eight Mile Rock Division for questioning in connection with house breaking and stealing matters.

Police ask anyone who knows the whereabouts of Carter to contact 911, 919 or the nearest police station.