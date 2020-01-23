Dominican and Haitian nationals have their day in court

TRIO – On Tuesday, January 21, Dominican nationals Edy Saul Cardenes Abreu and Aviel Martinez Peralta along with Haitian national, Andre Joseph appeared in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Illegal Landing charge. (BID PHOTO)

On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Dominican nationals Edy Saul Cardenes Abreu and Aviel Martinez Peralta along with Haitian national Andre Joseph, were taken to Freeport Magistrate’s Court by the local Department of Immigration for Illegal Landing.

The trio was arraigned before Magistrate Charlton Smith in court #2 charged with Illegal Landing. They were convicted and fined $300 each or in default to serve one month at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Information revealed that on January 20, 2020, during an intelligence operation, Immigration officers proceeded to Ellie’s Nightly Rentals located on Pioneer’s Way.

Upon arrival, officers observed several individuals acting in a suspicious manner. They were asked to produce proof of legal status and were unable to do so.

As a result, they were cautioned and detained for immigration purposes. During further investigations the individuals claimed that they entered the country illegally by boat back in December 2019 and remained here without legal immigration status.

The last immigration court matter occurred on Wednesday, January 155, when 10 Haitian nationals faced charges for breaching the Bahamas Immigration Act in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court.

They were arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Magistrate’s court #1.

Wednet Bellot, Voltaire Lafrance, Dahana Thurin and Jhonderson Bellot all pleaded guilty to the offence of Illegal Landing and were convicted and fined $300 each or in default to serve 10 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. Thurin was convicted and ordered deported.