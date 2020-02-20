Disaster Reconstruction Authority working diligently to assist residents post-Dorian

DISASTER RECONSTRUCTION Authority Managing Director Katherine Forbes-Smith (left) and Disaster Reconstruction Authority Chairman John Michael Clarke

Representatives from the Disaster Reconstruction Authority recently provided updates on various relief and reconstruction efforts in Grand Bahama and Abaco upon the launch of the Small Home Repair Programme.

Disaster Reconstruction Authority Chairman John Michael Clarke disclosed that they have been working diligently to assist residents in Abaco and Grand Bahama post-Hurricane Dorian, which made landfall in early September 2019.

As it relates to public schools that were damaged due to the storm in both Abaco and Grand Bahama, Clarke noted that they are working to rebuild. “There’s active work going on with the Central Abaco Primary School.”

He added that they are also working on rehabilitating the high school there.

Clarke revealed that the Authority is also working with the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) to restore the hospital.

He furthered that debris removal continues on both islands. “The great clean up continues on the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco.”

Clarke stated that 90 percent of the debris in public spaces have been cleared.

“The Abaco Cays remain a challenge for us,” he added. “However, we are working to rectify that.”

According to Clarke, the Authority have been working with private homes and business owners to clean up on the Abaco mainland. “We want to make our focus on the clean up more intense.”

Regarding the restoration of power in Abaco, Clarke said that electricity should be fully restored, particularly in the Marsh Harbour District, by May 2020.

Clarke furthered that domes should be completed by February 2020. “The domes are meant as a temporary measure,” he added.

He noted that the domes are currently free and require that residents’ homes be completely destroyed as a result of Dorian and residents must be able to verify their properties when applying for a dome.

“You can apply for a dome, and we will make sure that you receive one on your property,” he said.

Clarke added that 37 domes are coming to Grand Bahama and will be made available to residents east of the Casuarina Bridge, who lost their homes during the storm.

He took the opportunity to encourage members of the public to participate in the recovery process and to urge people they know in need of assistance to apply for it.

Disaster Reconstruction Authority Managing Director Katherine Forbes-Smith explained that the Authority is moving its rebuilding efforts to Abaco, Grand Bahama and the Cays through the Small Home Repair Programme.

Forbes-Smith acknowledged the many non-profit organizations (NGOs) have assisted The Bahamas following Dorian in various capacities.

NGOs that have contributed since Dorian include the United Rescue Alliance, World Central Kitchen, It Could Happen to You, Waterkeepers Bahamas, Global Medic Bahamas, Mercy Corps, Catholic Relief Services and SBP and the Bahamas Methodist Habitat (BMH).

Executive Director of the Bahamas Methodist Habitat (BMH) Rev. Stephanie Gottschalk shared that the organization has been pushed outside of its normal roles, because of the scope of Hurricane Dorian.

“It will take all of us working together to reach those who are hurting,” she said.

She added that they must keep the focus on the people who are hurting and look for various ways, in the aftermath, to assist them as people need emotional, mental and physical healing after having experienced Dorian’s destruction.

Gottschalk noted that there is a different spiritual and emotional need moving forward after Dorian.

The BMH and the Bahamas Conference of the Methodist Church are part of the Emergency Support Functions of the National Emergency Management Agency of the Bahamas (NEMA-Bahamas.)

They also worked in coordination with NEMA, the Ministry of Social Services and other partner agencies to provide support during the search and rescue, evacuation and clean up phase.