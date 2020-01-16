Disaster Authority and Social Services’ officials clarify benefit assistance post-Hurricane Dorian

CLARIFYING CONCERNS – Managing Director of the Disaster Authority Katherine “Kay” Forbes-Smith (centre) sought to clarify the Department of Social Services’ benefits as it relates to hurricane relief assistance, due to residents’ complaints regarding the programme post-Hurricane Dorian. Also pictured are Department of Social Services’ official Paula Marshall (left) and Social Services Chief Welfare Officer Dorathea Gomez (right). (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Managing Director of the Disaster Authority Katherine “Kay” Forbes-Smith sought to clarify the Department of Social Services’ benefits as it relates to hurricane relief assistance, due to residents’ complaints regarding the programme post-Hurricane Dorian.

In a press conference yesterday – Wednesday, January 15 – at the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction office, Forbes-Smith along with representatives from the department and relevant agencies addressed the concerns.

Noting that there has been quite a bit of complaints regarding accessing Social Services benefits lately, Forbes-Smith said it was decided that the Authority along with the Department should explain the benefits.

According to the Managing Director, residents are calling to ask about what benefits they can receive. “So, we wanted to, just, have a conversation about what people can access and how they can access what Social Services is offering.”

Forbes-Smith said that there are a number of benefits being provided by international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and there is the government and Authority’s Home Repair Programme.

“We’ve already announced that the Authority and the government’s Home Repair Programme, will be launched in early February,” she said.

She added that the government and the Authority are attempting to organize the programme and NGO projects.

According to Forbes-Smith, they believe that if the programme is not organized properly, some people may receive a great deal of help and others will not receive any at all.

“There is a coordinated effort with the NGOs, on the ground, to make sure that we can coordinate all benefits from the NGOs, from local churches as well as what the government’s Home Repair Programme looks like,” she said.

Forbes-Smith assured that the Authority will work with Social Services to assist them in getting into their offices, so that they can help persons affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Department of Social Services’ official Paula Marshall, in sharing details of the benefits, apologized to the public for not being able to serve them at their usual standard.

“We are also victims of the hurricane in terms of displacement,” she said, adding that workers will be operating from their offices in the Sun Plaza building as of Monday, January 20.

She added that due to the space issue, they can only serve about 30-40 people a day and close at 2:00 p.m. so that employees can process the work.

Marshall acknowledged that they are aware that many residents who were displaced are back in their homes and apartments; however, they are seeking assistance in getting appliances and furniture.

To this end, she said, the government has decided to give assistance with beds, which is something they normally do, as well as assistance for appliances.

“It is specifically for refrigerators and stoves, and it also mentions a microwave,” she said.

Marshall noted that a number of persons are assuming that this initiative allows up to $2,000 worth of assistance, and they go to various stores attempting to purchase different kinds of appliances to total that amount. However, she said that this does not include small appliances only the aforementioned ones.

She also informed that only a particular group of people is qualified for this programme.

“This assistance is specifically for hurricane victims,” Marshall stated.

She added that such persons will be eligible only after they have been assessed by the department.

Marshall revealed that to date, about 3,050 applications have been assessed.

The Home Repair Programme would likely entail some sort of voucher system rather than cash payouts, she revealed.

Marshall noted that the government is continuing its Rent Assistance Programme, which provides a maximum of $700 a month. “We do an initial assessment on assistance for three months.”

She added that those persons whose houses or apartments have not been completed, can apply for an additional three months, and that can also be assessed.

“It isn’t an automatic arrangement; it has to be approved. So, the processing of that information and the assistance given for rent can seem to be long, but I can assure you that those persons who have been given letters indicating that they have been approved, their landlords will be paid,” she said.

Marshall furthered that the government has also indicated assistance for persons whose family members died as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

“Those persons whose loved ones have been victims of Hurricane Dorian can get some burial assistance up to $5,000, but unfortunately, due to the time that this information is coming out we haven’t had any request to this effect. But is not a matter of repaying anybody for moneys that have already been spent. This can only be paid to the funeral homes based on the balances that is owed to the funeral home,” she explained.

Marshal revealed that there have been a number of persons coming from Grand Cay and Abaco requesting assistance as well and they will be dealt with through Abaco and Nassau.

She added that the department still has their regular and temporary food programmes as well.

She expressed that Social Services continues to work to serve the community.

Marshall also took the opportunity to address rumours circulating social media websites regarding alleged Social Services grants. “That information is not based on The Bahamas and it does not come from the Department of Social Services.”

Social Services Chief Welfare Officer Dorathea Gomez, informed that their Eight Mile Rock office is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for residents in the Western District that were affected by Dorian.

“We have been challenged, and we ask you to bear with us until we return to our offices on Monday,” she said.