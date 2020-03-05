Directors preparing for completion of Champs Community Centre

DARRIN ROLLE Director, Falcons Boys’ Club

Champs Community Centre is near completion and is expected to officially open in September of this year. Construction on the property located on Bahamian Way began in 2018 and despite some challenges, Champs Mission Director Pastor Rick Schuessler continues to build on a foundation of faith, hoping very soon that the hard work will pay off.

Schuessler is working alongside the Falcons Boys’ Club Director Pastor Darrin Rolle, mentoring young men on the island, through giving of their time, finances and knowledge to assist the young male population in striving for greatness. Rolle has helped over a 1,000 young men through the club’s programmes and by completing the community centre, hope to impact many more.

In a recent interview with this daily - Friday, February 21 - Schuessler and Rolle spoke about the final phases of the project.

“What is exciting is, the Champs Community Centre started building back in June 2018, with some of our older men and two teenagers. Then in July some of the local men helped us put the roof and siding on. In August, we got it all ready and dried. Then of course, the hurricane came in September and God preserved this building in such a way that only the metal on the trim was ripped off. The building was safe and secured and because of that, God allowed us to use the building as a resource centre after the hurricane. Within two weeks 12,000 families came to the centre to receive supplies,” Schuessler explained.

“Since then, we have had six men from Texas and 10 men from Virginia come to assist with the construction work at the centre. I, personally, had already built all the walls inside and so they came in and in three days, they totally dry walled the entire centre. We taped it, we muttered it and we were able to replace the metal on

the front trim and put the other gutters down in the front. So, this centre now has advanced many, many feet since these men came in this week,” he added.

The Champs Mission Director said that he is excited to see the final stage of the building completed and expressed that all thanks and glory belong to God.

“As the Director of Champs Mission and of course, Mr. Darrin Rolle, who is the Director of the Falcons Boys’ Club, it is exciting to see God, firstly provide the funds for the building. This building is being built debt free. It’s also exciting to see all of the walls put up and to see God just continue to bless the efforts. To be able to do ministry in this building is not too far away, but as the Directors, Mr. Rolle and I, it so exciting to see this building being raised on this land that God gave us and also to see what could happen in the lives of many people in Grand Bahama,” Schuessler noted.

Questioned about final phase of the project, Schuessler revealed that they are hoping to raise $50,000 to pave the outside of the property.

“We have to sand the dry wall and then we have to paint it; do our trim work on the inside and put on all our doors. We have to put in the bathroom facilities – the toilets and the sinks – then we need to pave the parking lot outside. So, we are looking for donors to first pray; we always ask people to pray and as God leads, to help us to raise the $50,000 that we need to pave the outside. Once the outside is paved and the inside is painted, doors are on, bathrooms are there and all the lights are lit, we will be excited to see lives being changed by God.

“Our goal, of course, was last September, but the hurricane kind of messed that one up. However, our new projected goal is September 2020. We’d hope to be done earlier, but we have other teams coming in this summer; we have teams that are going to be coming in under our Champs Mission Ministry doing some dry wall work and homes that were flooded during the hurricane and different things. So, we have three or four groups coming in this summer and some still inquiring about coming to help out.”

Once the community centre is completed, Schuessler said he and Rolle are looking forward to constructing a third (basketball) court. He noted that the intention is host basketball activities to attract more young men on the island to the facility.

“We have goals to get our third basketball court down. The intention is to not just build buildings, but to build lives. So my goals is to soon quit building and start having more basketball tournaments or basketball activities and then eventually, other sport activities,” Schuessler said.

Sharing his excitement over the near completion of the centre, Rolle said that the arrival of the men from Texas and Virginia to assist with the work on the building was much appreciated.

“The big project at the Champs Community Centre is where we can now say that the entire inside of the building has been sheet rocked and joint compound. We are now going to wait for it to dry up for a couple of days, then we are going to sand it down and somewhere before the end of March, we are going to have that inside completed. We are just thankful for Pastor Rick and all of his

continued efforts, being able to go around the United States and raise funds and bring different groups here to support the Falcons Boys’ Club, our families and the young men that are a part of the programme.

“This community centre will allow the Falcons Boys’ Club to have a home of its own and soon we will be able to put programmes together that will be able to impact the lives of young men, including After School Programmes, Homework Centres, host our various conferences, seminars and events with local and international companies,” said Rolle.

“I am just elated for all that God has done as far as that is concerned, and we are just so thankful to the community of Grand Bahama that continues to support the Falcons Boys Club in all of our efforts. So, pray for us as we work towards an opening ceremony, life last, in September. That gives us six months to get all of the grounds completed, all of the walls completed and all of the necessary technology in the building completed.

“We are believing in God that He will continue to grant us favour and all of the favours that He grants us, we will completely use those funding and the various things for the centre; to build the lives of young men here on Grand Bahama,” Rolle added.