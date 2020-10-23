Developers committed to Grand Lucayan project

DR. HUBERT MINNIS Prime Minister of The Bahamas

Despite the delay with the redevelopment of Grand Lucayan properties and Freeport Harbour, the developers – ITM Group and RCCL (Royal Caribbean Cruise Line) – remain committed to the project, according to the country's chief executive.

Laying on the table in the House of Assembly the 60-page Executive Summary Report 2020, which was presented by the Economic Recovery Committee (ERC), Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis stated on Wednesday, October 21, that the objective was to provide recommendations to the Government of The Bahamas regarding strategies and actions that will hopefully, lead to an efficient economic recovery for the country moving forward.

Adding that there are a number of investment opportunities on the horizon for the country, the prime minister detailed the redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan properties and the Freeport Harbour during his communication in the House.

“There are a number of Bahamian and international investment projects throughout The Bahamas that will result in jobs for Bahamians at this time including the construction industry. I wish to update the House on just three investment projects that are still on track and will help in our economic recovery including post COVID.

“Even as we look to short and medium-term measures such as those recommended in the ERC report, we must also continue to prepare for the future, so that our economy can eventually recover, from pre-COVID levels and better.

“On Grand Bahama, Mr. Speaker, the government executed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with the ITM Group and RCCL (Royal Caribbean Cruise Line) for the purchase of the Grand Lucayan Hotel and related properties, as well as the redevelopment of the cruise port. The proposed project will include extensive renovations to the existing hotel and hotel properties,” said Dr. Minnis.

The PM informed that it is anticipated that the redesign will include a boutique hotel, time share villas, a commercial village, adventure parks, water park, a convention center, event hosting facilities, retail spaces, dining and entertainment. ITM and RCCL, have a joint venture partnership with Holistica, and have indicated the intention to carry out their investment in the Grand Lucayan project and the development of the cruise port, he said.

As with the majority if not all economies throughout the world experiencing hardships as a result of COVID-19, Dr. Minnis noted that the developers have also been impacted by the deadly virus; however, they remain committed to their invested here.

“The developer has proposed an amendment phased approach to the development which is presently under review by the government. The developer(s), like all around the world, would have likewise been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but, in spite of that they have great confidence in The Bahamas and the future development of Grand Bahama and The Bahamas.

The Bahamas Government and Holistica Destinations, a joint venture between Royal Caribbean Cruise Line (RCCL) and the ITM Group, which will be trading as the Bahamas Port Investments Limited, sealed the sale and purchase on March 2 with the signing of the multi-million-dollar heads of agreement (HOA) on the great lawn of the mega resort property.