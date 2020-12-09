Department of Agriculture building renovations nearing completion

NEARING COMPLETION – The $250,000 renovations and revitalization project at the Department of Agriculture Building located Downtown, Freeport are nearing completion. Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard; Minister of State for Grand Bahama and Minister of State for Finance, Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson and Minister of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis toured the facility recently for an update on the progress being made. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The $250,000 renovations and revitalization project at the Department of Agriculture Building located Downtown, Freeport are nearing completion.

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard; Minister of State for Grand Bahama and Minister of State for Finance, Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson and Minister of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis toured the facility recently for an update on the progress being made.

Following the tour, each expressed how pleased they were with the progress, noting that this initiative is just one of many in the rebuilding process for the island.

“Today we wanted to inspect the work that is being done for the renovation of the Agriculture building, which includes four main components.

“One is the overall refurbishment of the building. The second is to create a space for those persons involved in the apiary sector; thirdly, to create a space for the various farming co-operatives in Grand Bahama. Finally, to create some booths where we can complement the Farmers' Market that already exists,” said Pintard.

He noted that over the course of the next several months, the Farmers’ Market will also be transformed, to make sure it is reflective of the Bahamian produce; both in terms of the agriculture as well as the handicraft.

“We are pleased with the progress that is being made and we expect this project to be wrapped up prior to the end of the year, over the course of the next couple of weeks. We are grateful to the contractors who are here, for the work that they have done and for the associations that this work is supporting.

“I want to say a special thanks to my colleagues who are here, Minister Thompson, whose office played a pivotal role in helping to mobilize this entire project and who is also going to collaborate with us. Minister Lewis, as we work to transform the site on the Fishing Hole Road as well. We believe that this is one part of the overall revitalization of Grand Bahama,” Pintard added.

Thompson added: “A few years ago, when we first came into office, we started a project called the Apiary Youth Project. We grabbed a group of young people where we wanted to do a unique project, which was to train them and give them a skill; but not just give them a skill, but also give them the tools in order for them to start a business.

“We trained them and partnered with the Bahamas Development Bank (BDB). They gave them some funds to start a cooperative. It was a successful cooperative; they produced a number of products. They have displayed products for the prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis) and the United States Embassy.

“They have sold products throughout this island. Unfortunately, Hurricane Dorian destroyed their place of business and also destroyed their product. And so, they really had to start from scratch. We have assisted them with some additional grant funding through the Office of the Prime Minister as well as the Small Business Development Center (SBDC),” Thompson explained.

He added that the government made a commitment to the group of young people that a location would be for them to call home, where they can fully operate – display and sell their wares.

“This has come somewhat to a complete circle from where they started the training; they started their business and now, we are seeing the fruition of them finding a home for their business. That is really what the government wanted to do and we are very pleased that we have been able to do this.

“I want to say a special tribute to the young people in the Apiary Program. They have come a long way and have traversed a lot but they have continued to stay dedicated and we are pleased that they will now have a place to continue to operate. We also want to thank Minister Pintard, and his ministry. He has also been driving this industry to ensure that we have food security, because that is one of the tasks that the Apiary really wants to perform,” said Thompson.

“They want to be able to provide home grown products so that they can sell, not just to The Bahamas or Bahamians but that they can sell internationally. We also want to commend Minister Lewis and his ministry, who have also played a pivotal role in the entire rebuilding of Grand Bahama; building back better.

“We are very pleased that we have been able to do this for the Apiary; very pleased for the farmers and being able to find a proper place for them to operate as well,” concluded Thompson.

Lewis furthered: “Let me say first of all how pleased I am to be here today and to offer congratulations to my colleagues, who made bold statements, just a few years ago and now those statements have manifested; proof that they put their words into action.

“We are extremely pleased to see this happening Downtown, Freeport. Like Minister Thompson said, we will be rebuilding and we will rebuild back, better. As Minister Pintard indicated, this is an extension of the existing Farmers’ Market where we are creating opportunities for local Bahamians.

“Bahamian products will be sold here and then this model will be shifted to the Fishing Hole Road Causeway which will further empower persons in the western sector.”

He continued: “To those in the Farmers’ Cooperative as well as in the Apiary Program congratulations and we expect that you will take full advantage of the opportunities through the ministries and the Government of The Bahamas.”

Tyrie Moss, of the Grand Bahama Bee Keeper’s Cooperative expressed his gratitude to the Ministers for believing in him and his colleagues within the government initiated Apiary Program.

“We at the Grand Bahama Bee Keeper’s Cooperative count this as a very special day. As the Ministers intimated, they sat with us and told us about the vision that they had; we shared our vision with them and this is another step in making that vision a reality.

“We have seen it totally destroyed, we lost so much, in products, in time etcetera, but the Ministers kept their belief in us and in their projects and built this together. We are so grateful; thank you again.”

Vincent Saunders, Proprietor, VAS Construction Company Ltd. Spoke on behalf of the contractors working on the project. He noted, “My company, along with others, worked along with the ministers that put forth the idea and made it a success. I thank each and every one of them for that.”