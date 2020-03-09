Decomposed body found on moored vessel

BODY FOUND – Police on Grand Bahama are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the decomposing body of a white male in a vessel moored at Silver Point off Bahama Reef Blvd. Officers are pictured removing the remains from the vessel Tuesday (March 3) evening. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

Police have yet to release the official identification of the lifeless male found onboard a sail boat moored at Silver Point off Bahama Reef Blvd., late Tuesday (March 3) afternoon.

Police press officer, ASP (Assistant Superintendent of Police) Terecita Pinder noted that police are awaiting the arrival of the victim’s next of kin to release the ID.

However, this daily can say that the decomposing body was found in the vessel in what appeared to be a make-shift boat yard at Silver Point, by the ground’s caretaker.

At the scene Tuesday, ASP Detective Daryl Weir told media personnel that officers received a call alerting them of the discovery around 7:00 p.m.

“Officer along with EMS personnel arrived on the scene, where they found the body of a white male. After examining the body they found no signs of life.

“Foul play is not suspected in this matter and an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death,” said ASP Weir.

Questioned whether officers suspected the incident to be a suicide, ASP Weir responded, “At this point we are early in the investigation, but like I said before an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

“Meanwhile, we will do some additional checks. Currently, we have our CRO personnel and the lead investigator checking out everything on the boat and as soon as information becomes available, we will update the media.”

In the meantime, police are treating this incident as a sudden death case.